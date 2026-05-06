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Independent Global News
Wed, May 06, 2026
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Global Press Freedom Hits Record Low, U.S. Drops to 64th in the World: Reporters Without Borders
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Israel’s Destruction of Southern Lebanon Turns Villages into “Moonscapes”: Reporter Lylla Younes
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“Backtalker”: Kimberlé Crenshaw on New Memoir, Voting Rights, Critical Race Theory & Clarence Thomas
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