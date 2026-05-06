For three decades, people have counted on Democracy Now! to go to where the silence is and cover the people and movements closest to the most important stories of the day. Please donate today to support our independent journalism. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

For three decades, people have counted on Democracy Now! to go to where the silence is and cover the people and movements closest to the most important stories of the day. Please donate today to support our independent journalism. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

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