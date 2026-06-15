In Lebanon, Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs killed at least three people and wounded 15 others on Sunday. Witnesses said two missiles slammed into an apartment building, causing severe damage to nearby homes and businesses, in what Israel’s military claimed was a “precise” strike on a Hezbollah command center.

Batoul Al-Masri: “We stayed here and didn’t flee throughout the whole year. We are not afraid. We will not leave our home, no matter what happens. But today we didn’t expect this targeting to happen. The children have been terrified, naturally. We will never leave, and whatever happens happens.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the bombings came in response to Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel. That drew a rare public rebuke from President Trump, who wrote on social media that the attack “should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran.” Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz has promised his forces will remain deployed in southern Lebanon, parts of Syria and much of the Gaza Strip indefinitely.