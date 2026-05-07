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Please support our independent journalism. Our war coverage isn't funded by weapons manufacturers, our climate reporting isn't paid for by oil companies, our stories on economic inequality aren't sponsored by financial institutions. Instead, our independent journalism is funded by viewers and listeners like you. Every dollar makes a difference . Thank you so much! Democracy Now! Amy Goodman

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