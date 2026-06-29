The Trump administration says the U.S. and Iran have agreed to end attacks in the Persian Gulf, after the two sides traded fire throughout the weekend. The renewed violence began on Thursday, when Iran fired on a Singapore-flagged container ship near the Strait of Hormuz. The Pentagon countered Friday with attacks on what it called Iranian missile and drone storage locations and radar sites. Iran responded with drone and missile attacks on a U.S. naval base in Bahrain and a Kuwaiti air base. Axios reported the two sides plan to meet Tuesday in Qatar to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran’s deputy foreign minister later said there were currently no scheduled meetings with U.S. diplomats.

Meanwhile, many Democrats are accusing Trump of violating a war powers resolution passed by the House earlier this month and approved by the Senate last week. California Congressmember Ro Khanna wrote, “These strikes are a blatant violation of the War Powers Resolution that we passed. Trump must stop this war now — or we will take him to court to compel him to do so.”