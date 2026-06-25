Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez has declared a state of emergency, after scores of people were killed and over 1,000 injured by two powerful earthquakes that struck near the capital Caracas on Wednesday evening. The death toll is currently at 164 and likely to continue rising, as rescue workers frantically search for survivors in the rubble of “dozens” of collapsed buildings. The first quake registered 7.2 on the Richter scale and was followed less than a minute later by an even more powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake. This is a survivor.

Avilio González: “Fortunately, my family, my wife, my granddaughter and I, were out of the apartment building. When we got back, we saw it was completely destroyed. Luckily, the neighbors managed to save their lives, too. What can I say? How many families are going to end up like this with destroyed buildings in Caracas?”

The U.S. Geological Survey warns there’s a high chance the death toll could rise into the tens of thousands — or even top 100,000. Wednesday’s earthquakes follow U.S. airstrikes on Caracas and other Venezuelan cities in January, which came after two decades of devastating U.S. sanctions that left Caracas’s electrical grid and other infrastructure in disrepair. We’ll have more on the disaster after headlines.