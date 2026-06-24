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“Second Nature”: Elliot Page on New Film Exploring Animal World Beyond the Binary

StoryJune 24, 2026
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A new documentary explores a growing body of scientific research documenting the wide range of gender and sexual diversity found in the animal kingdom, from pregnant male seahorses to matriarchal monkey troops. Second Nature, directed by queer filmmaker Drew Denny, is narrated by Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, who says he joined the project because “I was so moved by it and found it so affirming as a trans and queer person.”

Learning about animal life beyond binary concepts of sex and gender was life-changing, Denny shares about her inspiration for the film. “I finally felt in my body, for the first time, that I belong here on Earth, just like anybody else.” Featuring interviews with evolutionary biologists and eye-opening footage of the natural world, Second Nature is now showing in major cities across the United States.

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Guests
  • Elliot Page
    executive producer and narrator of the new film Second Nature.
  • Drew Denny
    director of the new film Second Nature.

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