Protests against immigration raids are growing across the country despite threats by the Trump administration to deploy troops to cities beyond Los Angeles. On Tuesday night, California Governor Gavin Newsom gave a primetime address to decry the Trump administration’s decision to send 4,000 National Guard and 700 Marines into the city.

Gov. Gavin Newsom: “If some of us could be snatched off the streets without a warrant, based only on suspicion or skin color, then none of us are safe. Authoritarian regimes begin by targeting people who are least able to defend themselves. But they do not stop there. … California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault before our eyes. This moment we have feared has arrived.”

The New York Times reports National Guard troops are accompanying federal immigration officers on raids across Los Angeles. The Marines are also providing security to ICE agents, but Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to authorize the Marines to make arrests, as well.