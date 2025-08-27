Ten Palestinians, including two children, have starved to death in Gaza in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths in the besieged strip to 313; 119 are children. Officials in Gaza say that only 14% of essential food items were allowed into the enclave last month. At least 76 Palestinians have also been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since dawn, including 18 people seeking food. This comes as Al Jazeera reports Israeli forces are leveling entire blocks of Gaza City.

The Israeli government is claiming Monday’s deadly strike on Nasser Hospital targeted a camera used by Hamas for surveillance, but Israel provided no evidence to back up the claim. The double-tap strike killed 21 people, including five journalists.