In Iran, over 2,500 people have died in anti-government protests over the collapsing economy, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. CBS is reporting that sources inside Iran say that between 12,000 to 20,000 protesters have been killed. A 26-year-old protester, Erfan Soltani, who was detained last week, is reportedly set to be executed today. An ophthalmologist in Tehran told The Guardian that a single hospital documented more than 400 eye injuries from gunshots. Meanwhile, Iranian authorities claim to have regained control of the country after two weeks of mass protests. Funerals for security forces killed during the protests have turned into large pro-government rallies. Iranian authorities have imposed an internet blackout across the country. Meanwhile, President Trump vowed to intervene in Iran, saying “help is on the way,” and urged the protesters to “take over your institutions if you can.” This comes as The Washington Post reports that top officials at the White House are weighing military options against Iran. This is an Iranian activist in Rome who cautioned against foreign military intervention.

Shiva Bouroumand: “We don’t need any, any foreigner country to give us any support, except be our voice and don’t support our governor, because that is totally enough for us, that we just need that the politicians abroad don’t support our governor and don’t give voice to them, except, despite of that, give the voice to the population. And that’s enough for us, because our population is doing their part, and I’m super sure that they can succeed.”