The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday the two agents who killed Minneapolis resident Alex Pretti have been placed on administrative leave since Saturday, when they fired a combined 10 rounds at Pretti in under five seconds as he lay prone on the ground. The preliminary internal review by Customs and Border Protection made no mention of Pretti attacking officers or brandishing a gun — directly contradicting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s initial claims about Pretti’s killing.

It comes as three new videos have been discovered showing a previous confrontation between Alex Pretti and federal agents 11 days before he was fatally shot by federal agents. The footage shows Pretti yelling at agents in an unmarked vehicle and kicking the tail light of the car as they drive away. An armed agent is then seen exiting the car and tackling Pretti to the ground. Soon after, the officers leave the scene.

Meanwhile, ICE and Border Patrol agents have continued carrying out raids across the Twin Cities region. On Tuesday, diplomatic staff inside Ecuador’s Consulate in Minneapolis filmed as an ICE agent tried to enter the building, which is considered the sovereign territory of Ecuador under the Vienna Convention. In response, Ecuador’s Foreign Ministry filed a formal protest with the U.S. Embassy in Quito condemning ICE’s actions — this despite the fact that the Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa is an ally of President Trump.

On Wednesday, President Trump lashed out at Minneapolis’s mayor on social media, writing, “Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, ’Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws. Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!” Frey responded, “The job of our police is to keep people safe, not enforce [federal] immigration laws. I want them preventing homicides, not hunting down a working dad who contributes to [Minneapolis] and is from Ecuador.”

Meanwhile, a third round of “No Kings” protests is being planned for March 28. Organizers expect it will be the largest protest in U.S. history.

Earlier today, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar launched her bid to run for governor of Minnesota. It comes after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced earlier this month that he will not seek a third term.