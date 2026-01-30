On Thursday, Trump’s so-called border czar Tom Homan — who has just been deployed to Minnesota — vowed to continue immigration operations but said the strategy would shift.

Tom Homan: “We will conduct targeted enforcement operations — targeted, what we’ve done for decades. When we hit the streets, we know exactly who we’re looking for, good idea where we may find them. You have a criminal history. You have their immigration history, a lot of information about this person that we get from numerous databases out there. Targeted, strategic enforcement operations.”

President Trump sent Homan to Minnesota to replace Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino. Homan also said the federal government was working on a drawdown plan in Minnesota, but on Thursday night Trump said he was not pulling back from Minnesota. He told reporters, “No, no. Not at all.”

Trump made the comment during the premiere of a new documentary about Melania Trump. Jeff Bezos’s Amazon paid a record $40 million to license the film — the highest ever for a documentary. Amazon is spending another $35 million on promotion. One former Amazon executive questioned the spending, telling The New York Times, “How can it not be equated with currying favor or an outright bribe.”