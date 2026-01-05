The U.S. military launched a large-scale attack on Venezuela Saturday to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Missiles rained down on army bases, airfields and key infrastructure across the capital Caracas and the surrounding region. By 2 a.m., U.S. special forces reached Maduro’s residence and abducted him along with his wife. They were then boarded onto a U.S. warship and flown to the U.S. President Trump posted an image of Maduro bound and blindfolded aboard the USS Iwo Jima. Maduro and his wife were later held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, to face criminal charges of narcoterrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons offenses. They are now being flown by helicopter to Lower Manhattan to appear in federal court today. Shortly after the operation, President Trump praised U.S. forces for abducting Maduro and his wife, and promised to run Venezuela and seize the country’s oil. Venezuela has the world’s largest reserves of crude oil.

President Donald Trump: “The oil companies are going to go in. They’re going to spend money. They’re going to — we’re going to take back the oil that, frankly, we should have taken back a long time ago. A lot of money is coming out of the ground.”

After the operation, Venezuela’s Supreme Court officially designated the country’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, as interim president. On Saturday, Rodríguez denounced the abduction of Maduro and his wife and vowed that Venezuela was ready to defend itself against the United States.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez: “We demand the immediate liberation of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores — the only president of Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro. … Everything within the Constitution, we learned it from Commander Chávez in the face of adversities, in the face of coup d’état, in the face of oil sabotages. We are ready to defend Venezuela. We are ready to defend our natural resources that must be for national development.”

Soon after her comments, President Trump issued a warning to Rodríguez, telling The Atlantic, “If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro.” By Sunday, Rodríguez posted a more conciliatory message on Instagram saying that her government is ready to work with the U.S. She wrote, “We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence.”

Meanwhile, Semafor is reporting that The New York Times and The Washington Post knew of the secret U.S. raid on Venezuela before it was scheduled to begin Friday night, but held off on publishing the story to avoid endangering U.S. troops. A senior Venezuelan official speaking to The New York Times said that at least 80 people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed in the U.S. attack on Saturday. The Cuban government said 32 of its citizens had been killed, including military and intelligence personnel. This is Jonatan Mallora, whose home was damaged by U.S. airstrikes.