Protests continue across the country over the killing of Renee Good, the mother of three shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Good was shot inside her car after she dropped her 6-year-old son off at school. Video of the shooting shows masked ICE agents approaching her vehicle, screaming for her to “Get out of the f—ing car” — using profanity — and attempting to force open her driver-side door. As Good attempted to drive past the officers, a masked agent pulled his firearm and fired three rounds at Good.

On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance claimed Good had aimed her car at the officer, but The New York Times published a slow-motion analysis showing how her vehicle was turning away from the officer when he opened fire. Vance also claimed the ICE officer, who has been identified as Jonathan Ross, is “protected by absolute immunity.”

Local officials in Minnesota have denounced the FBI for preventing state authorities from being part of the investigation into Renee Good’s death. On Thursday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the FBI had blocked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from accessing case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wrote online, “Let’s call a spade a spade: Kristi Noem watched the videos and doesn’t want an impartial investigation because she knows her narrative about domestic terrorism is bullshit.”