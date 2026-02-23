U.S. and Iranian negotiators are set to meet in Geneva Thursday to discuss a new nuclear proposal. According to Axios, U.S. officials say this is likely the last chance President Trump will give Iran before ordering a U.S.-Israeli military operation that could directly target Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. It comes as the U.S. has been building up warships and fighter jets near Iran, deploying two aircraft carriers, the USS Gerald Ford and the USS Abraham Lincoln. This is President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Steve Witkoff: I don’t want to use the word 'frustrated,' because he understands he has plenty of alternatives, but he’s curious as to why they haven’t… I don’t want to use the word 'capitulated,' but why they haven’t capitulated.

On Sunday, anti-government protests erupted on university campuses in Iran’s capital Tehran and the northeastern city of Mashhad. In videos on social media, the student protesters appeared to wear black to mourn the thousands of demonstrators that were killed by Iranian security forces in last month’s protests. The Iranian government has arrested 40,000 people in connection with last month’s anti-government demonstrations.