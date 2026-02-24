A former ICE attorney and training instructor who quit his job last week in protest has accused the federal agency of lying to Congress about having drastically slashed its training standards for new officers. During a forum Monday held by congressional Democrats,

Ryan Schwank called ICE’s training program “deficient, defective and broken,” as the agency has eliminated hundreds of hours of vital training courses, including on use of force, how to safely handle firearms, and protocols to detain immigrants. Ahead of the forum, Democrats unveiled internal documents provided to Sen. Richard Blumenthal by DHS whistleblowers, detailing that new ICE recruits receive nearly 250 fewer hours of training than before, with the agency also shortening training programs to just 42 days. The revelations come as DHS is rapidly expanding its hiring of new agents, which has raised alarm on the agency’s eroding screening and training standards.

Ryan Schwank’s testimony comes just weeks after ICE director Todd Lyons testified in front of separate House and Senate committees, claiming the agency had not reduced the “meat of the training.” This week’s findings contradict that.

In related news, the only passenger in the car and a key witness in the fatal shooting of Ruben Ray Martinez, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen killed by an ICE agent in south Texas last year, reportedly died in a car crash this weekend. Joshua Orta had planned to speak up as the Trump administration lied about the circumstances of the fatal shooting.