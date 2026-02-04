You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

“Geopolitics of the Weak”: Colombian Senator Urges “Collective Action” Against U.S. Aggression

StoryFebruary 04, 2026
After several months of rising tension between them, Colombian President Gustavo Petro sat down with U.S. President Donald Trump in a closed-door meeting that lasted approximately two hours at the White House on Tuesday. The two leaders have exchanged threats and insults since Trump returned to office in 2025, with Petro harshly criticizing the U.S. bombing of boats at sea and for threatening the sovereignty of countries in Latin America. Both leaders took a much more conciliatory tone after their meeting, with Petro sharing a photo of them shaking hands alongside a handwritten note from Trump calling it an “honor” and adding, “I love Colombia.”

Colombian Senator Clara López Obregón, speaking to Democracy Now! from Bogotá, says the White House meeting was an important “repositioning” of the relationship, and cautions that the region needs a more coordinated response to “coercion” from the U.S. “Latin America, unfortunately, has been unable to structure meaningful and permanent instruments of collective action, so each country has to negotiate on its own from a position of weakness.”

Guests

Please check back later for full transcript.

