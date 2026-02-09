In Minneapolis, at least 50 people were arrested outside a federal building as they were marking the one-month anniversary of Renee Good’s fatal shooting by an immigration officer. Renee Good’s wife, Becca Good, issued a statement over the weekend, saying, “You know my wife’s name and you know Alex’s name, but there are many others in this city being harmed that you don’t know — their families are hurting just like mine, even if they don’t look like mine.” This is Annie Ganger, Renee Good’s sister.

Annie Ganger: “No matter the adversity she faced, Renee always remained so tender and open and was a caretaker and protector. I’d like to acknowledge that this type of violence isn’t new, and how unfair it is that the way someone looks garners more or less attention. And I’m so sorry that this is the reality.”

Meanwhile, Jim Stolley, the chief counsel for ICE in Minnesota, resigned from his position after 31 years on the job. This comes as government prosecutors are facing a surge of immigration cases that are overwhelming the court system.

Last month, the top federal judge in Minnesota, Patrick Schiltz, criticized ICE for violating more than 100 judicial orders, saying, ”ICE has likely violated more court orders in January 2026 than some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.”