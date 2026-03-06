Hi there,

“Donroe Doctrine” Summit: Trump Seeks to Build Right-Wing Power Bloc in Latin America

StoryMarch 06, 2026
Image Credit: Right: White House photo

President Trump is hosting right-wing leaders from across Latin America in Miami for a summit discussing his so-called Shield of the Americas initiative. This comes as the U.S. deploys special forces to Ecuador and as Trump hints about regime change in Cuba. “This summit is … an opportunity for Trump to play out a moment of imperial fantasy in front of fans in South Florida,” says Jake Johnston, director of international research at the Center for Economic and Policy Research. The leaders of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and Trinidad and Tobago will attend, says the White House.

Related Story

StoryJan 30, 2026“Hostile Takeovers”: As U.S. Claims Venezuela’s Oil, Trump Seeks “Vassal States” Across the World
Guests
  • Jake Johnston
    director of international research at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Please check back later for full transcript.

