Several reports have revealed that the two U.S. Embassy officials who died in a car crash in northern Mexico as they returned from a drug trafficking enforcement raid were covert CIA agents. The deadly accident on Sunday in the border state of Chihuahua also took the lives of two Mexican officials and has prompted Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to start an investigation into the involvement of U.S. agents in counternarcotic operations in Mexico. President Sheinbaum spoke from Mexico City Tuesday.

President Claudia Sheinbaum: “We are investigating what these people were doing and which agency they were from. So far, the information we have is that they were indeed working together with the Chihuahua government. Let’s put it that way. So, the attorney’s office needs to conduct a full investigation to determine if the constitution or the national security law was violated, and the Chihuahua state authorities need to provide all the truthful information.”

Two unnamed U.S. government officials who spoke to The Intercept confirmed the CIA has been running clandestine operations in Mexico as part of Trump’s expanding intervention and crackdown across Latin America.