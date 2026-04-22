President Trump announced Tuesday he is extending the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely at the request of Pakistan. An Iranian official tells BBC that Iran has still not decided whether it will attend a new round of peace talks with the U.S. later this week. Vice President JD Vance has canceled a planned trip to Islamabad, Pakistan. Despite the ceasefire, the U.S. continues to blockade Iranian ports. But earlier today, Iran attacked three cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, seizing two of them. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the blockade “an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire,” warning that Tehran knows “how to resist bullying,” and threatening to completely close the Strait of Hormuz and strike energy and desalination infrastructure across the region. Meanwhile, the head of the International Energy Agency declared Tuesday that the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has created the worst energy crisis the world has ever faced. It comes as satellite images reveal multiple large oil spills spreading across the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz as a direct result of U.S., Israeli and Iranian strikes on oil facilities and vessels, with environmental experts warning of an impending ecological disaster. The Pentagon confirms 13 U.S. service members have been killed and 415 wounded in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Meanwhile, according to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, 3,636 people have been killed in Iran by U.S.-Israeli strikes, among them 254 children.
A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon showed new signs of collapse Tuesday as Hezbollah fired rockets and drones at Israeli forces for the first time since the truce took effect last Friday. Hezbollah said the strikes were in response to Israeli attacks on civilians and the destruction of homes and villages in southern Lebanon. Both sides accused the other of breaking the truce even as Washington prepares to host a second round of talks between Israel and Lebanon tomorrow; Hezbollah is not involved in the ceasefire negotiations. Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced Tuesday that two soldiers have been sentenced to 30 days in military detention and removed from combat duty after one soldier used a sledgehammer to smash the head of a statue of Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon, while the other soldier filmed him.
An Israeli army reservist shot and killed two Palestinians near a school in the occupied West Bank in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, on Tuesday. The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the victims as 14-year-old Aws al-Naasan and 32-year-old Jihad Abu Naim, who were killed in a joint attack by Israeli settlers and soldiers that left three others wounded. Eyewitnesses say there was a volley of gunfire after settlers and army forces arrived in the village. The Israeli military said the gunman was an off-duty army reservist who had not been mobilized, that he had not been arrested, and that the incident was under investigation. This is Kathem al-Haj Ahmed, who witnessed the attack.
Kathem al-Haj Ahmed: “This is a reality in our village. It’s a displacement operation. They aim to displace us. They attack us from all sides, by shepherds, regular people, farmers. And both the army and the settlers are exchanging roles among them in the attacks.”
Two senior Hamas officials in Gaza have told The New York Times that the group is prepared to relinquish thousands of automatic rifles and other weapons belonging to its police force and internal security services. The officials said those weapons could be transferred to the Palestinian administrative committee established to govern Gaza under the Board of Peace, the international body led by President Trump to oversee the so-called ceasefire. But Hamas’s offer falls short of the full disarmament and demilitarization of Gaza demanded by Israel, while Israeli forces continue attacks on the besieged territory.
The Trump Justice Department indicted the Southern Poverty Law Center Tuesday on an 11-count federal fraud case. It alleges the prominent civil rights organization secretly funneled more than $3 million in donor funds to paid informants embedded inside white supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, the Aryan Nation and the National Alliance. The indictment, handed by a federal grand jury in Alabama, charged the organization with bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Southern Poverty Law Center rejected the charges as politically motivated, saying its informant program was used to monitor threats of violence and that the information gathered was routinely shared with local and federal law enforcement. This is the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Interim CEO Bryan Fair.
Bryan Fair: “This use of informants was necessary because we are no stranger to threats of violence. In 1983, our offices were firebombed. And in the years since, there have been countless credible threats against our staff. For decades, we engaged in unprecedented litigation to dismantle the Klan and other hate groups.”
Several reports have revealed that the two U.S. Embassy officials who died in a car crash in northern Mexico as they returned from a drug trafficking enforcement raid were covert CIA agents. The deadly accident on Sunday in the border state of Chihuahua also took the lives of two Mexican officials and has prompted Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to start an investigation into the involvement of U.S. agents in counternarcotic operations in Mexico. President Sheinbaum spoke from Mexico City Tuesday.
President Claudia Sheinbaum: “We are investigating what these people were doing and which agency they were from. So far, the information we have is that they were indeed working together with the Chihuahua government. Let’s put it that way. So, the attorney’s office needs to conduct a full investigation to determine if the constitution or the national security law was violated, and the Chihuahua state authorities need to provide all the truthful information.”
Two unnamed U.S. government officials who spoke to The Intercept confirmed the CIA has been running clandestine operations in Mexico as part of Trump’s expanding intervention and crackdown across Latin America.
In more news from Mexico, farming and Indigenous communities and environmental activists have vowed to fight plans by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to expand fracking in the country. Last week, Sheinbaum admitted to backtracking on her opposition to fracking, which marked a policy departure from her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was a staunch opponent of oil and gas drilling. Mexico’s national oil company Pemex has reportedly engaged in fracking for years, including in the state of Veracruz, where local leaders say their lands have been devastated.
Rodolfo Bibiano: “Opening the door to fracking is a betrayal to the people, to the Indigenous peoples, to the original peoples of this country, because during the previous President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s six-year term, one of his campaign promises was precisely to ban fracking in our country. President Claudia Sheinbaum was supposed to continue that.”
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Tuesday DHS will likely run out of funds to pay its employees by early May amid the ongoing partial government shutdown that has stretched for a record 67 days. President Trump earlier this month had approved the release of $10 billion in emergency funds from his so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act as negotiations on Capitol Hill remain at a standstill.
Mullin took to Fox News last night to blame Democrats for the shutdown. While Republicans have repeatedly blocked key demands to reform or defund ICE, they’ve recently proposed a budget that would grant DHS up to $140 billion in new deficit spending for President Trump’s deadly immigration crackdown. This is DHS Secretary Mullin.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin: “My payroll through DHS is just over $1.6 billion every two weeks, so the money is going extremely fast. And once that happens, there is no emergency funds after that.”
Democratic Congressmember Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida resigned from the House Tuesday, less than an hour before the House Ethics Committee was set to discuss what sanctions to impose on her for violating more than two dozen House rules and ethical standards. The allegations center on how her family’s healthcare business received roughly $5 million in COVID-19 disaster relief funds that Florida had mistakenly overpaid, money prosecutors allege was funneled through a network of businesses and family members to fund her 2021 congressional campaign. Cherfilus-McCormick was indicted on federal criminal charges last year and has pleaded not guilty. She still faces a separate federal criminal trial in Miami.
A new analysis by the National Women’s Defense League has revealed dozens of U.S. congressmembers have been accused of sexual misconduct over the past two decades. More than 50 accusations of workplace sexual harassment, largely coming from legislative staff, have been made against at least 30 lawmakers of both parties. The organization also looked at dozens of accusations of sexual harassment outside the workplace against U.S. lawmakers, as well as misconduct on the campaign trail.
This comes after Republican Congressmember Tony Gonzales of Texas and Democratic Congressmember Eric Swalwell of California resigned from Congress earlier this month. Both of them faced potential expulsion votes after they were accused of sexual misconduct.
On Monday, the House Ethics Committee released a statement calling for survivors of sexual misconduct to report their accusations to congressional authorities. Many lawmakers are now calling for the expulsion of Republican Congressman Cory Mills of Florida as he faces an ongoing probe from the House Ethics Committee into allegations of financial misconduct and sexual harassment. Mills has denied the allegations.
Voters in Virginia approved a new congressional map drawn by the state’s Democrat-controlled Legislature. It would give the Democrats an electoral advantage in 10 of the state’s 11 House districts. Democrats could also pick up as many as four new seats in this year’s midterm elections. Virginia currently has six Democrats and five Republicans in its congressional delegation. The move is the latest chapter in a redistricting arms race that President Trump ignited last year when he urged Republican-led states to redraw congressional maps. Trump had asked lawmakers in Texas to create five more seats that favor Republicans in the state. Shortly after, California voters backed a plan to create five seats that favor Democrats.
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