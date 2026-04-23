Officials in Iran say they’ve collected the first revenue from tolls imposed on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts say the tolls could generate up to $20 million in daily revenue for Iran from oil tankers alone. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy says it’s forced 31 vessels to turn back since President Trump ordered a blockade of Iranian ports on April 13.

It remains unclear when the U.S. and Iran will hold a second round of talks in Pakistan. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said three main obstacles are holding up negotiations: a breach of commitments by the U.S., the U.S. naval blockade and U.S. threats to Iran.

In Washington, D.C., the White House said President Trump has not set a deadline for Iran to submit a peace proposal. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to reporters on Wednesday.