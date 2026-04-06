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Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
Last week we celebrated 30 years of Democracy Now! at an amazing event with Angela Davis, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Michael Stipe and other special guests. If you weren’t able to attend, please support our work today with a contribution. Whether you’ve been with us since 1996 or joined us in the past year, it’s viewers and listeners like you that made last week’s event so extraordinary and make our daily news hour possible.
Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!
Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
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As the U.S.-Israel war on Iran enters its sixth week, President Trump is warning he will bomb Iranian power plants and bridges by Tuesday if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s threats — which would constitute war crimes — came in a profanity-laced Truth Social post on Easter Sunday, in which Trump wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell–JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Naval Command said in a social media post overnight that the Strait of Hormuz “will never return to its former state, especially for America and Israel.”
Just this morning, Iranian state media is reporting that Majid Khademi, the intelligence chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike. Iran’s Fars News Agency also reports the U.S.-Israeli coalition struck the South Pars petrochemical facility, which is linked to the world’s largest natural gas field, accounting for 70-80% of Iran’s gas supply. In Israel, an Iranian missile hit a residential building in Haifa, killing at least four people. Iran’s retaliatory attacks across the Gulf continue, with power, water desalination and oil plants hit in Kuwait and an oil facility targeted in Bahrain. Separately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he has revoked the U.S. residency of the niece and grandniece of the late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a 2020 U.S. airstrike ordered by Trump.
Meanwhile, U.S. Navy SEALs on Saturday rescued the Air Force colonel whose F-15E aircraft was shot down over Iran on Friday. It’s the first confirmed loss of an American warplane over Iranian territory since the war began. It comes as residents of Mahshahr are reporting difficulty breathing due to chemical pollution from U.S. and Israeli bombardment of the city’s petrochemical factories on Saturday. Iran says the strikes on the Mahshahr petrochemical zone killed five people and wounded 170 others. On the same day, at least one person was killed in a projectile strike near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southwest Iran. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency says at least 3,540 people have been killed in Iran since the war erupted, including at least 244 children. This is Katayoon Hadad, a resident of Tehran.
Katayoon Hadad: “They threatened a lot. Now, the infrastructure they threatened, they first gave a five-day deadline, then a 10-day deadline, meaning there’s still no news. They haven’t been able to do anything. We defend our country. It’s not like we want to abandon our country. Now, it’s true that some people are with different coverings. I myself don’t have a complete hijab, but I will never hand over my homeland to a people who are strangers to our country.”
Israeli strikes across Lebanon on Sunday killed at least 39 people as Israeli troops pushed deeper into southern Lebanon. Israel has ordered the expansion of its so-called buffer zone from the Litani River to areas north of the Zahrani River, displacing about one-fifth of Lebanon’s population. Since Israel launched its war against Hezbollah on March 2, more than 1,400 people have been killed in Lebanon, including 126 children. This is Jamal Salim Farran, who is now homeless after Israeli strikes on Tyre left his neighborhood in ruins.
Jamal Salim Farran: “Someone who can barely afford their daily bread, can’t even buy a loaf, and then a plane comes and strikes. For what reason? Just because I’m sitting on my land? I will not leave. This is our land, and we will not give it up.”
In Gaza, an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a group of civilians in Gaza City on Sunday, killing four people, according to Palestinian health officials. The Gaza Health Ministry reports Israel has killed more than 700 people since last October’s so-called ceasefire. On Sunday, Palestinians held a funeral in Gaza City for those killed in the Israeli airstrike.
Abu Saleh: “You leave home, and neither you nor your children are safe. Everyone says goodbye to the other before stepping foot outside the house, whether one is going out for errands, school, looking for water, looking for a livelihood. You tell me about a ceasefire, calm, entry of aid, opening markets. All of this are lies, lies, lies, an ink on paper, if there is paper in the first place.”
Israeli police forcibly dispersed an antiwar protest in Tel Aviv Saturday, arresting 17 people, even after Israel’s High Court ruled the demonstration could proceed. Hundreds of Israelis gathered at Habima Square to protest the government’s war on Iran, with the court permitting a rally of more than 600 people. Police still moved to break up the protest, citing Iranian missile threats, and removed protesters from the square. Protests also took place in Haifa and Jerusalem. After headlines, we’ll go to Tel Aviv to speak with an organizer of Saturday’s antiwar protests in Israel.
The University of Washington has demoted an Iranian American international studies professor, after he criticized U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran and condemned Israeli settler colonialism. Aria Fani will remain an associate professor at the UW’s Jackson School of International Studies but will no longer serve as director of its Middle East Center. He told The Seattle Times, “There’s a chilling effect on not just my academic freedom, but that of my colleagues; anyone who dares to speak out against the war and against aggression.”
In Louisiana, federal immigration agents entered the Fort Polk military base and detained the wife of an Army staff sergeant, just days after their wedding. Twenty-two-year-old Annie Ramos was born in Honduras and brought to the United States as a toddler. In late March, she married 23-year-old Matthew Blank in a ceremony in Houston, as Blank prepares for an overseas deployment.
In Texas, a lawsuit alleges a 3-year-old girl separated from her mother after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border was sexually abused in a foster home, where she’d been placed by immigration officials. The girl’s father says he tried unsuccessfully, for months, to be reunited with his daughter; he says he only learned of the abuse after he filed a habeas petition in federal court.
In Wisconsin, federal immigration agents jailed the president of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee after accusing him of lying on his green card application. Salah Sarsour is a Palestinian-born 53-year-old who has lived in the United States since 1993; he became a lawful permanent resident nearly three decades ago. The U.S. accuses him of failing to disclose a conviction by the Israeli armed forces when he was a teenager living in the occupied West Bank. Sarsour says he never understood the charges the Israeli military presented against him in Hebrew and that he was tortured in Israeli custody. The Muslim Legal Fund of America is representing Sarsour in court. In a statement, the group said, “It is difficult to believe that D.H.S.’s position now is not rooted in a violation of his First Amendment right to speak about the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.”
President Trump has proposed cutting tens of millions of dollars of funding to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), while privatizing security screenings at smaller airports. Trump’s proposal, detailed in the White House’s 2027 budget proposal, comes as the ongoing partial government shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security is now in its eighth week. The TSA was created in 2001, after private airport security contractors failed to prevent the 9/11 attacks, which saw hijackers carry box cutters, mace and knives through metal detectors.
President Trump is asking Congress for $152 million to reopen Alcatraz as a high-security federal prison. The request appears in the White House’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget and would cover the first year of costs to rebuild the facility. Alcatraz closed in 1963 due to high operating costs and has been a National Park since 1972. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said, “Rebuilding Alcatraz into a modern prison is a stupid notion that would be nothing more than a waste of taxpayer dollars and an insult to the intelligence of the American people.”
Burkina Faso’s military ruler has called on people in his nation to reject democratic rule, telling a state broadcaster, “We must tell the truth, democracy isn’t for us.” Interim President Ibrahim Traoré seized power in a 2022 military coup, toppling another coup regime that overthrew a democratically elected government just eight months earlier. Traoré previously promised democratic elections in 2024, before extending his rule until 2029. Speaking to reporters last week, Traoré said, “Wherever [Western powers] try to establish democracy in the world, it’s always accompanied by bloodshed.” A report from Human Rights Watch accuses Burkina Faso’s military and its allied militias of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity for participating in violence that’s killed more than 1,800 civilians while forcibly displacing tens of thousands.
In Colorado, about 3,800 workers at the world’s largest meat processing company are returning to work following the first major labor strike in the U.S. meatpacking industry in over four decades. Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 walked off the job in mid-March to protest unfair and dangerous labor conditions at the JBS plant in Greeley. They’re looking to address low wages, a lack of personal protective gear, and discrimination against the slaughterhouse’s majority-immigrant workforce. The union agreed to call off the strike after JBS agreed to a new round of contract talks set to resume on Thursday.
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