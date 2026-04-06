As the U.S.-Israel war on Iran enters its sixth week, President Trump is warning he will bomb Iranian power plants and bridges by Tuesday if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump’s threats — which would constitute war crimes — came in a profanity-laced Truth Social post on Easter Sunday, in which Trump wrote, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell–JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Naval Command said in a social media post overnight that the Strait of Hormuz “will never return to its former state, especially for America and Israel.”

Just this morning, Iranian state media is reporting that Majid Khademi, the intelligence chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike. Iran’s Fars News Agency also reports the U.S.-Israeli coalition struck the South Pars petrochemical facility, which is linked to the world’s largest natural gas field, accounting for 70-80% of Iran’s gas supply. In Israel, an Iranian missile hit a residential building in Haifa, killing at least four people. Iran’s retaliatory attacks across the Gulf continue, with power, water desalination and oil plants hit in Kuwait and an oil facility targeted in Bahrain. Separately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he has revoked the U.S. residency of the niece and grandniece of the late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a 2020 U.S. airstrike ordered by Trump.

Meanwhile, U.S. Navy SEALs on Saturday rescued the Air Force colonel whose F-15E aircraft was shot down over Iran on Friday. It’s the first confirmed loss of an American warplane over Iranian territory since the war began. It comes as residents of Mahshahr are reporting difficulty breathing due to chemical pollution from U.S. and Israeli bombardment of the city’s petrochemical factories on Saturday. Iran says the strikes on the Mahshahr petrochemical zone killed five people and wounded 170 others. On the same day, at least one person was killed in a projectile strike near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southwest Iran. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency says at least 3,540 people have been killed in Iran since the war erupted, including at least 244 children. This is Katayoon Hadad, a resident of Tehran.