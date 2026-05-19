President Trump said Monday he had postponed an imminent U.S. attack on Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Trump’s reversal came after he repeatedly threatened to launch new strikes, warning Iran “there won’t be anything left of them.”

President Donald Trump: “We were getting ready to do a very major attack tomorrow, and I’ve put it off for a little while, hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while, because we’ve had very big discussions with Iran, and we’ll see what they amount to.”

It’s not clear whether there have been any breakthroughs in stalled talks to end the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran. Iranian negotiators continue to demand an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iran’s ports, the release of Iran’s frozen assets and the lifting of international sanctions. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it remains skeptical, after President Trump twice ordered attacks on Iran while negotiations were underway.