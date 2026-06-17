Israel is continuing to bomb Lebanon, killing at least four people, despite calls by President Trump for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be “more responsible” in Lebanon. Iran has accused Israel of violating the truce in Lebanon 84 times since the U.S. and Iran agreed to a memorandum of understanding to end the war in Iran and the region.
While the text of the U.S.-Iran deal has not been made public, CNN says it has obtained the full 14-point agreement. The first point calls for an “immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.”
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke in Tehran on Tuesday.
Abbas Araghchi: “The end of the war also includes the end of occupation. Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they have occupied in the war, a full end to the war has not been achieved. And any military attack by the Zionist regime on Lebanon from now on, as well as the continued occupation of Lebanese territories from now on, will, in our view, be considered a violation of the memorandum of understanding.”
The U.S. and Iran are expected to formally sign the deal in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock on Friday. Overnight, G7 leaders meeting in France issued a declaration supporting the U.S.-Iran deal even though the text of the deal has not been released.
In other news from Lebanon, an Israeli drone on Monday struck a journalist with the Iranian outlet Press TV while he was reporting from southern Lebanon. Hadi Hoteit was reporting on camera at the time of the attack.
Hadi Hoteit: “I’m in the center of Kafr Tebnit right now, the entrance of Kafr Tebnit from this side. An artillery strike just targeted the area behind me, as you can see. There is heavy drone activity in the vicinity. And, of course, the destruction, the amount of destruction, is very strong. There is — the Israelis did try to destroy the entire area.”
The journalist Hadi Hoteit survived the attack but was hit by six pieces of shrapnel.
Later in the show, we will look more at Israel’s targeting of journalists with Seán Murray, director of the new documentary “Journacide: The War on Truth,” which is premiering here at the Docs Ireland Festival in Belfast.
Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the prominent Palestinian doctor from Gaza who has been detained without charge for over 500 days. The court said its decision to continue Dr. Abu Safiya’s imprisonment was based on “confidential materials” withheld from Abu Safiya and his legal team. Abu Safiya was moved to solitary confinement two weeks ago. Last week, Abu Safiya’s family said they fear he is being tortured in Israeli detention, after the doctor appeared by video link at a court hearing. Prior to his detention, Dr. Abu Safiya served as a pediatrician and director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
The U.S. military has carried out another deadly strike on a boat in the eastern Pacific. U.S. Southern Command said the strike killed one person, while two others survived. The U.S. military claimed the boat was engaged in drug trafficking, but once again offered no evidence.
The U.S. has killed more than 200 people in over 60 boat strikes since last September. The Intercept has reported that a high-ranking Pentagon officer admitted during a recent classified briefing that some of the casualties in at least one of the boat strikes may have been victims of human trafficking, not drug smugglers.
In Minneapolis, federal prosecutors have announced charges against 15 anti-ICE activists who took part in protests against the Trump administration’s deadly immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities earlier this year. The 15 individuals are accused of being part of anti-fascist, or “antifa,” groups that “violently oppose immigration law enforcement.” The indictment names two groups: Direct Action Minnesota and Black Cat Worker’s Collective. Last fall, the Trump administration categorized antifa as a “domestic terror organization” even though antifa is not an actual group.
Protests took place Tuesday outside the federal courthouse in St. Paul after the charges were announced. U.S. Marshals responded by deploying pepper spray and aerosol grenades. We will go to Minneapolis after headlines.
Protests broke out Tuesday in Mississippi two days after police in the city of Senatobia fatally shot a 1-year-old Black boy named Kohen Wiley while responding to a shoplifting call at a Walmart. Eyewitnesses said the boy’s mother and a family friend were seen leaving the store carrying the boy along with a package of diapers. Police then opened fire on their car as it tried to leave the parking lot, killing the baby and critically injuring the other woman.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now representing the family. Crump said, “His mother, who has not been charged with any crime, says she was trying to communicate to officers that there was a baby in the car. They fired anyway, leading to the death of an innocent 1-year-old.” The officer who shot the baby has been placed on leave.
The Department of Justice is moving to block an NAACP lawsuit against Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI. The NAACP sued Musk’s company for violating the Clean Air Act by running dozens of unpermitted gas-burning turbines in Mississippi to fuel a massive data center in Memphis. On Monday, the Justice Department said the lawsuit should be thrown out because it violates national security by “seeking to shut off the power supply for artificial-intelligence innovation that supports the Department of War’s military operations.”
The FBI says it disrupted a plot to attack the recent UFC fight at the White House. Five people have been arrested so far, including a 19-year-old man who said the goal was to jumpstart a revolution. The FBI claims the individuals had plotted to launch explosive-loaded drones during the event and then use snipers to gun down people fleeing the initial attack. Law enforcement was tipped off about the plot when the teenager’s mother called police last week concerned about her son’s recent purchase of firearms and his online communications with a group of people who had represented themselves as ex-military who shared an ultra-religious Christian ideology.
In news from Sudan, the United Nations reports drone strikes in Sudan have killed more than 1,000 civilians in the first five months of the year. Both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have carried out drone strikes as the war has expanded. According to the U.N., 16 drone strikes have hit health centers.
Doctors Without Borders has confirmed it has dismissed 18 staff members as part of an internal investigation into aid workers in Chad accused of sexually exploiting and abusing Sudanese refugee women and girls. An internal report by the group uncovered 59 cases of alleged abuse.
The Guardian newspaper has revealed a U.S. strike in Somalia last November killed at least 12 civilians, including eight children and a pregnant woman. Despite the high civilian death toll, The Guardian reports the U.S. military neither opened an investigation nor publicly acknowledged that civilians were killed. Since returning to office, President Trump has waged a largely secret war in Somalia, bombing the country at an unprecedented rate. Last year, the U.S. carried out 123 airstrikes in Somalia — more than double the previous record.
In health news, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is warning the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo could become the worst in history. The number of confirmed cases in the country has increased to 837. The official death toll is nearly 200. The Africa CDC said more money is needed to trace potential infections to help halt the spread.
In the United States, several counties in Texas have declared a state of disaster after the U.S. Department of Agriculture detected a dozen cases of New World screwworm in cattle, goats and a dog. The parasite feeds off the flesh of warm-blooded animals and is often fatal. It was detected in a Texas calf on June 3 — the first domestic screwworm infestation since the parasite was eradicated in the U.S. six decades ago. In response, Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to release hundreds of millions of genetically altered sterile flies in an effort to eradicate screwworm. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has tapped Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to lead the federal response to the crisis.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins: “I also want to continue to ensure this does not affect the food supply system. This is not a virus. It is not a disease. It is a pest. And so, we obviously are treating it as such.”
According to a report by the food and agriculture news source Agri-Pulse, sweeping cuts to USAID by Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency last year included a program dedicated to tracking and preventing the spread of screwworm across the U.S.-Mexico border
Voters went to the polls in Oklahoma, Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. In Georgia, the Trump-backed Congressman Mike Collins won the Republican Senate primary, defeating Derek Dooley, who had been backed by Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp. Collins will face off against Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in November.
Meanwhile, the billionaire Rick Jackson won the Republican governor’s race, defeating Burt Jones, who was backed by Trump. Jackson spent more than $100 million on the race. He will face former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in November’s general election for Georgia governor.
In California, the Sacramento Metropolitan Cable Television Commission has voted unanimously to fully fund Access Sacramento for the next fiscal year. The nonprofit community media center had faced severe budget cuts due to a dramatic drop in revenue from cable TV subscriptions. Click here to see our recent interview with Joe Barr, executive director of Access Sacramento, the public access TV station.
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