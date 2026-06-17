Israel is continuing to bomb Lebanon, killing at least four people, despite calls by President Trump for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be “more responsible” in Lebanon. Iran has accused Israel of violating the truce in Lebanon 84 times since the U.S. and Iran agreed to a memorandum of understanding to end the war in Iran and the region.

While the text of the U.S.-Iran deal has not been made public, CNN says it has obtained the full 14-point agreement. The first point calls for an “immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke in Tehran on Tuesday.

Abbas Araghchi: “The end of the war also includes the end of occupation. Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they have occupied in the war, a full end to the war has not been achieved. And any military attack by the Zionist regime on Lebanon from now on, as well as the continued occupation of Lebanese territories from now on, will, in our view, be considered a violation of the memorandum of understanding.”

The U.S. and Iran are expected to formally sign the deal in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock on Friday. Overnight, G7 leaders meeting in France issued a declaration supporting the U.S.-Iran deal even though the text of the deal has not been released.