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Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
Please support our independent journalism. Our war coverage isn't funded by weapons manufacturers, our climate reporting isn't paid for by oil companies, our stories on economic inequality aren't sponsored by financial institutions. Instead, our independent journalism is funded by viewers and listeners like you.Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!
Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman
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The House of Representatives has approved legislation seeking to end President Trump’s war on Iran. On Wednesday, four Republican congressmembers broke ranks and sided with Democrats in a vote of 215-208 on a war powers resolution directing President Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities against Iran unless explicitly authorized by Congress. The vote had initially been set for two weeks ago but was delayed after House Speaker Mike Johnson adjourned for an early May recess when it appeared the resolution had the votes to pass. It now heads to the Senate; if approved there, the resolution would require President Trump’s signature. Neither chamber of Congress appears to have enough votes to override a presidential veto.
Michigan Democratic Congressmember Rashida Tlaib is moving forward with a separate war powers resolution that would end U.S. military involvement in Israel’s war on Lebanon. She spoke from the House floor Wednesday.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib: “Organizations such as Human Rights Watch have documented Israel’s illegal use of white phosphorus multiple times in Lebanon, which is a war crime. They launched it in residential neighborhoods, y’all, in Lebanese farmland. Is this what our country is supporting? … We are supplying these horrific chemical bombs to the Israeli military, and our military is providing operational support as we speak for these scorched-earth campaigns that is destroying the very conditions of life in Lebanon.”
Lebanon’s government has agreed to extend the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Israel, even though the Israeli military has consistently violated the deal. The agreement reached Wednesday requires Hezbollah to cease fire on Israeli troops occupying southern Lebanon, ordering their withdrawal from territory north of the Litani River. Once again, Hezbollah was not a party to the talks, which were hosted by the State Department in Washington. Ahead of Wednesday’s announcement, Hezbollah continued to attack Israeli forces occupying southern Lebanon and fired rockets toward northern Israel. Meanwhile Israeli strikes across Lebanon killed at least nine people on Wednesday, including an attack on an ambulance that killed two paramedics. Several more people were wounded after the ceasefire extension was announced, when an Israeli drone attacked a vehicle in southern Lebanon.
On Capitol Hill, Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified to a House committee on Wednesday that military operations against Iran are “over.” Rubio later clarified his remark to state that he meant only that Operation Epic Fury had ended.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “It’s a fact. We’re no longer conducting sustained strikes inside of Iran to degrade their military, because Epic Fury is over.”
Even as Rubio spoke, President Trump appeared to contradict his testimony, telling reporters in the Oval Office that the U.S. had attacked Iran as recently as Tuesday evening.
President Donald Trump: “And we hit them pretty hard the night before, and actually last night.”
Trump claimed that talks to end the U.S. war on Iran were “going very well actually” and could result in a breakthrough as soon as this weekend. He spoke just hours after Iran attacked diplomatic facilities in Kuwait along with its international airport, killing one person and injuring 60 others.
President Donald Trump: “You know, I’d say, in that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran remains in communication with the Trump administration, but stressed there had been “no tangible progress” with U.S. negotiators.
In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes overnight killed nine Palestinians, including four children. On Wednesday, mourners gathered at Al-Aqsa Hospital to bid farewell to two Palestinian brothers, Saqer and Moamen Khalil Abu Karim, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike at Maghazi refugee camp. This is one of their relatives.
Abu Mohammad Al-Aydi: “There’s no ceasefire or anything. The Israeli army is targeting civilians. He was a young man trying to make a living, just like me. I’m a tradesman just trying to earn a living. We want to live. What shall we do? It’s a wartime, and everything is shut down.”
The British government has banned left-wing political commentators Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur from entering the U.K. They were scheduled to speak at the SXSW London festival and the Oxford Union Society. The U.K.'s Home Office said that it was canceling their travel permits “on the grounds that their presence in the U.K. may not be conducive to the public good.” Both Piker and Uygur are outspoken in their criticism of Israel. Uygur posted on social media, “I've been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore?” Piker also said, “The UK has revoked my visa as well. All at the behest of Israel.”
President Trump said Wednesday night he will nominate Todd Blanche as his next attorney general. Blanche has been serving as acting attorney general since Trump fired Pam Bondi in April. He was previously President Trump’s personal lawyer.
President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday making it easier to fire 8,000 of the highest-paid government workers. The order by the Office of Personnel Management strips a mostly senior group of workers of their civil service protections by classifying them as at-will employees who can be fired without a stated cause. The White House previously indicated up to 50,000 positions could be reclassified, and hasn’t ruled out expanding its order.
In Bolivia, rural communities demanding the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz have seized an oil field in the Santa Cruz region, shutting down production. Protesters closed the well valves and erected barriers to slow the advance of the police, with a local leader stating the takeover was nonviolent and decided collectively by Indigenous community members. Police later moved in with riot gear, arresting four people. The oil field action is the latest escalation in a weekslong general strike opposing Paz’s sweeping neoliberal agenda.
The unrest began in early May over fuel shortages, rising living costs and austerity measures. Since then, it has left at least five people dead and caused billions of dollars in economic losses. President Paz is proposing a controversial state of exception bill to Bolivia’s Congress to authorize the military to dismantle roadblocks as nationwide protests enter their fifth week. This is Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz.
President Rodrigo Paz: “All the efforts that our National Police, our Armed Forces and the government will make will be humanitarian actions aimed at changing the situation.”
In Chile, thousands of students, teachers and activists have taken to the streets of Santiago in a massive march against far-right President José Antonio Kast’s education cuts and sweeping austerity measures. Since taking office in March, Kast has pledged to slash roughly $6 billion in public spending over 18 months, imposing a nearly 3% budget cut across all ministries. The Confederation of Students of Chile called on citizens to reject the austerity plan under the slogan “Public Education Must Be Defended!”, warning that free higher education is now under threat in Chile. These are some of the voices from the march.
Edison: “We are returning once again to a savage dictatorship. The kids tried to march, and the police didn’t let them. The teachers were gassed and beaten.”
Yael Fuenzalida: “We are fighting to maintain rights, to protect them not only for us students, but also for the elderly and for all the people who need support and whom the state cannot leave alone.”
Mexico City has been rocked by massive labor protests as the National Coordinating Committee of Education Workers is calling for dignified pensions, fair wages and job security. The strike comes just days before Mexico is set to host the first match of the World Cup soccer tournament. On Monday, striking teachers marched on Zócalo Square, where they were met with tear gas from riot police as they broke through metal barricades. On Tuesday, they toppled giant mannequins of soccer stars advertising FIFA World Cup matches. According to the union, five protesters were injured in the clashes. This is José Montes de Oca, the secretary of foreign affairs of the Mexican Electricians’ Union.
José Montes de Oca Luna: “There is a lack of sensitivity on the part of the government to address and resolve the demands of the working class organized as a social movement.”
In Albania, protests are growing over the development of a massive resort linked to Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law. Back in 2024, Kushner and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump were set to invest $1.4 billion into turning an abandoned Soviet weapons base, known as Sazan, into a luxury island resort. Sazan Island is littered with World War II-era unexploded ordnance including artillery shells and anti-submarine mines. Activists are now raising concerns that the resort will impact wildlife, particularly the flamingos, seals and sea turtles that live in an area of coastal wetland. This is a local ecologist.
Joni Vorpsi: “In this stretch of kilometers of land, of wildlife habitat, they plan to build a new city. It’s declared 10,000 rooms, and what we hear now, it’s even more. So, there, we won’t have anymore the protected area. The delta of the Vjosa is being completely destroyed.”
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