On Capitol Hill, Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified to a House committee on Wednesday that military operations against Iran are “over.” Rubio later clarified his remark to state that he meant only that Operation Epic Fury had ended.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “It’s a fact. We’re no longer conducting sustained strikes inside of Iran to degrade their military, because Epic Fury is over.”

Even as Rubio spoke, President Trump appeared to contradict his testimony, telling reporters in the Oval Office that the U.S. had attacked Iran as recently as Tuesday evening.

President Donald Trump: “And we hit them pretty hard the night before, and actually last night.”

Trump claimed that talks to end the U.S. war on Iran were “going very well actually” and could result in a breakthrough as soon as this weekend. He spoke just hours after Iran attacked diplomatic facilities in Kuwait along with its international airport, killing one person and injuring 60 others.

President Donald Trump: “You know, I’d say, in that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran remains in communication with the Trump administration, but stressed there had been “no tangible progress” with U.S. negotiators.