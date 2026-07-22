In Lebanon, three villages in the south of the country will be the first to implement the framework agreement brokered between Israel, Lebanon and the U.S. Under the deal, the Israeli military is set to retreat from areas it occupies in southern Lebanon to allow the Lebanese military to take over and oversee the disarmament of Hezbollah. This is Ali Allaw, who is a resident of the southern Lebanese town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh.

Ali Allaw: “We are waiting for the army’s decision to allow the residents to enter the town, as the army promised that once the engineering regiment finishes its work, the residents may be allowed to enter. But so far, as we’ve been told, the engineering regiment hasn’t finished yet because there are explosive devices and unexploded ammunition.”

Meanwhile, President Trump on Tuesday said he would allow U.S. carriers to resume direct flights to Lebanon — more than 40 years after the U.S. suspended the route following the hijacking of a U.S. passenger plane back in 1985.