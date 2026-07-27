You turn to us for voices you won't hear anywhere else.

Sign up for Democracy Now!'s Daily Digest to get our latest headlines and stories delivered to your inbox every day.

Independent Global News

HeadlinesJuly 27, 2026

Watch Headlines
Titulares en español
Listen
Media Options
Listen

U.S. Pauses Bombing Iran After Officials Warn Trump About Dwindling Munitions Stockpiles

Jul 27, 2026

The U.S. has paused bombing Iran for a third straight night after senior Trump administration officials reportedly warned the president about dwindling munitions stockpiles. In response, Iran said it would pause retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases across the Middle East. Over the weekend, the Pentagon updated its official war casualty database, adding more than 140 wounded service members. The new figures show that 18 U.S. troops have been killed and 624 wounded since the U.S. launched its war against Iran back in February. The Pentagon is separating the casualty figures: Deaths and injuries after the ceasefire ended on July 7 are listed in a separate database labeled generically as “overseas operations casualties.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, saying one sailor was killed and another injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia ⁠of passing on to Iran its satellite observations in the Middle East, allowing Iran to launch attacks across the region. This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the White House Tuesday for the first time since the U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran in February.

Despite the lull in fighting, Britain said its armed forces were ready to defend itself after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the U.K. not to allow U.S. bombers to fly from U.K. bases. On Thursday, the IRGC claimed that the U.S. had flown bombing missions against Iran from Fairford Air Base in southwest England.

Topics:

Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Strike Saudi Oil Sites on the Red Sea Coast

Jul 27, 2026

The U.S. war on Iran has spread to a second front to include Yemen. Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the weekend struck sites belonging to the Saudi state oil giant Aramco on the Red Sea coast. On Friday, the Saudi-led military alliance bombed Houthi military positions in the Red ​Sea port of Hodeidah.

Topics:

Devastating Wildfires Force More Than 360,000 People to Evacuate in France and Spain

Jul 27, 2026

In France and Spain, devastating wildfires have forced more than 360,000 people to evacuate their homes. It’s one of the largest evacuations in France’s history. The fires began in the southwest of France on Wednesday, before spreading to Spain. In France, 2,500 firefighters, 1,500 military personnel and nearly 1,200 police have been deployed to bring the fires under control. It comes as a new heat wave is expected to hit Europe this week, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) or more. This is a Spanish resident whose village has been engulfed by the fires.

Spanish resident: “We in the village are completely surrounded by all the fires. In the end, the fires here and those in Almorox and Villa del Prado have merged. The one coming from Burgohondo is 10 kilometers from here and is already reaching this area. What we are seeing right now is that they have also joined together — in other words, the three fires from the three provinces are going to merge. And what we are seeing is devastation, fear, anguish. I don’t know. It’s impossible to explain.”

Topics:

Berlin Police Kill Suspect in Pride Festival Attack

Jul 27, 2026

In Germany, a man allegedly drove a minivan into a crowd of people near Berlin’s Pride celebrations on Saturday, killing one person and injuring 29 others. Authorities later shot and killed the man during an operation on Sunday. The suspect was identified as Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen. According to authorities, Ballout tried to join the Islamic State and was released from prison in May despite being jailed for preparing an attack. This is Berlin’s mayor, Kai Wegner.

Mayor Kai Wegner: “I can only say that Berlin, as a city of freedom and diversity, will continue to stand strong and make its position clear. We will not allow anyone to take away our way of life or the way we live together.”

Topics:

Authorities Probe Stabbing Attacks in New York as Possible Hate Crimes

Jul 27, 2026
Image Credit: Kyle Mazza / Sipa USA via Reuters Connect

Here in New York, a man stabbed two people in broad daylight last week. The NYPD is investigating whether the stabbings are hate crimes. The first victim was a 57-year-old Asian man; the second victim was a 50-year-old Jewish man. So far this year, the number of confirmed hate crimes has risen nearly 8% in New York City compared to the same period last year.

Topics:

Three People Killed in Shooting at a Food Festival in Seattle

Jul 27, 2026

In Seattle, three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday. The injured included a 2-year-old boy. Police are searching for one suspect and have another in custody.

Topics:

Israel Kills Two Hamas Security Officials in Gaza

Jul 27, 2026

In Gaza, two Hamas security officials were killed Sunday in an Israeli strike. Al Jazeera reports Israeli forces targeted their vehicle while traveling through Deir al-Balah. The head of police in northern Gaza was also killed in a separate Israeli attack on Saturday.

This all comes as a new report warns more than two-thirds of Palestinians in Gaza are likely to suffer from acute hunger by the end of this year as humanitarian aid organizations face funding shortages, while Israel continues to restrict the entry of food and other lifesaving supplies. Currently, about 1.2 million people in Gaza face acute hunger; that figure could rise to more than 1.4 million Palestinians by December.

In related news, Israel has approved the deployment of an international security force into Gaza as part of President Trump’s so-called ceasefire agreement. The unit will reportedly include about 200 members from countries including Uganda and Morocco.

Topics:

Israeli Settlers Torch Mosques in Violent Attacks on Palestinian Towns and Villages in the Occupied West Bank

Jul 27, 2026

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers torched two mosques over the weekend in the latest wave of violent attacks on several Palestinian towns and villages. This is a resident of Qusra.

Amad Albaik: “This is a religious crime. It is a moral crime and all. They are thieves, and you can call them with all the bad descriptions, because there is no human on the planet that torches a religious place.”

This comes as Israeli military forces on Saturday detained over 70 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank.

The arrests and attack on the mosques followed the killing of at least four Palestinians in the town of Tal on Friday, when Israeli settlers and soldiers opened fire on residents attempting to protect their homes. Two Israeli soldiers were also killed.

Several Israeli activists were arrested in Tel Aviv over the weekend during a protest against intensifying Israeli settler violence on Palestinians. Some of the protesters held signs that read “resist Zionist terror.”

Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, has condemned the Israeli settler attacks as “pogroms against defenseless civilians.”

Topics:

ICC Votes to Remove Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Jul 27, 2026

The International Criminal Court has voted to remove chief prosecutor Karim Khan following sexual misconduct allegations against him that emerged nearly two years ago. This is the first time an ICC chief prosecutor has ever been removed from office. Khan had already been suspended from his role in June pending the ICC’s oversight body’s vote. Khan was accused of sexual misconduct by a female aide; he has denied the allegations. Khan’s removal comes as the Trump administration is threatening to dismantle the ICC.

Topics:

Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns After a Week of Mass Protests

Jul 27, 2026

In India, the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after a week of mass demonstrations led by the Cockroach Janta Party. Hundreds of thousands of young people took to the streets after an exam leak scandal led to more than a dozen students taking their own lives. The violent police response led to sit-ins and drew more people to participate in the demonstrations. This is Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party.

Abhijeet Dipke: “It’s a victory for the Constitution of India. It’s a victory for the people of India. And it’s a defeat for the dictator.”

Topics:

Trump Teases Another Presidential Run at White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

Jul 27, 2026

The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner was held Friday, three months after it was disrupted by a gunman. During an hour-long speech, President Trump attacked journalists, comedians, Democrats, as well as members of his own Cabinet. He even joked about running for president again.

President Donald Trump: “I want to save your ratings. I’m pleased to announce my intention to — and this is somewhat of a scoop — my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States. I will be doing that. I will be having an official — in fact, I think I have. Yeah, I won. I won three times. Now I’m going to do it again. Thank you. I’m going to do it.”

Topics:

Paramount Skydance Postpones Merger with Warner Bros. Discovery

Jul 27, 2026

Paramount Skydance announced that it was halting its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery until July of next year after a lawsuit from Democratic states. Paramount is also facing a lawsuit from the Writers Guild of America, which argues that the merger would lead to job losses for screenwriters and journalists. Paramount Skydance is run by David Ellison, whose father, Larry Ellison, is the billionaire founder of Oracle and a prominent ally and financial backer of President Trump. Under the proposed deal, CNN and CBS News, streaming services HBO Max and Paramount+, as well as film and television studios, would all be combined under a single entity controlled by the Ellisons.

Topics:

Protesters in Houston Demand Justice After the ICE Killing of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

Jul 27, 2026

In Houston, Texas protests continued this weekend in response to the ICE killing of 52-year-old Mexican father Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. Dozens of groups and businesses led an economic blackout Friday, while hundreds of protesters marched to Houston’s City Hall Saturday demanding justice and for the ICE agents involved in the fatal shooting to be identified. Advocates have also called for the release of key witnesses from ICE custody — one of whom is Salgado’s younger brother, Victor. This comes as the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that a white powder found in Salgado’s van was not drugs, but an electrolyte salt mixture to stay hydrated while working in construction during Houston’s scorching summer. The substance was the subject of an unsealed FBI search warrant.

David Donatti, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Texas, said in a statement, “By taking the unusual steps of securing and then unsealing their search warrant, the government has demonstrated that it is more interested in creating a false narrative than in seeking the truth. The Salgados deserve real answers about what happened to their father, and we reiterate our call for an independent and complete investigation.”

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Friday held an oversight hearing in Houston on Salgado’s ICE killing, where two of his sons, Ronaldo and Lorenzo Jr., testified. Click here to see our coverage of the case.

Topics:

Venezuelan Men Wrongfully Sent to CECOT Prison in El Salvador File Lawsuit Against Two U.S. Aviation Firms

Jul 27, 2026
Image Credit: Salvadoran Presidency Handout

A group of Venezuelan men who were wrongfully removed from the United States and sent to the notorious Salvadoran CECOT prison have filed a lawsuit against the two U.S. aviation firms that charted the three flights to El Salvador last year. The suit accuses CSI Aviation and GlobalX of violating the men’s civil rights, as well as U.S. and international law, for transporting them to El Salvador, where many described facing torture.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by several groups, including the Kennedy Human Rights Center, and was first reported by The Guardian. In March of last year, more than 230 Venezuelan men were rounded up and deported to El Salvador after the Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act, accusing the men, without evidence, of being gang members.

Topics:

Federal Health Officials Announce New Outbreak of Cyclosporiasis

Jul 27, 2026

Federal health officials announced a new outbreak of cyclosporiasis, impacting 72 people. About 4,100 people have been infected with the cyclospora parasite. According to the CDC, at least 98 people have been hospitalized, as cases have been reported in at least 41 U.S. states.

Topics:

Maine Democrats Select Troy Jackson to Replace Graham Platner as U.S. Senate Candidate

Jul 27, 2026

In Maine, Democrats have selected Troy Jackson to replace Graham Platner as their U.S. Senate candidate at a convention on Saturday. Platner dropped out of his race after an ex-girlfriend accused him of rape. Jackson is a former logger and a former president of the Maine state Senate who will face Republican Senator Susan Collins, a five-term incumbent, in November. This is Jackson accepting his party’s nomination for Senate.

Troy Jackson: “We need someone with courage. We need a fighter. And we need a senator who remembers exactly who sent them to Washington, which is you. … Let’s unite this party. Let’s build the largest working-class movement Maine has ever seen, and let’s win this fight. I humbly ask for your vote. Thank you, and God bless.”

Troy Jackson was endorsed by the DSA, the Democratic Socialists of America, when he ran for governor.

Topics:
The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Daily News Digest
Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.
30th Anniversary Event

Watch: Celebrating 30 Years of Independent Global News with Democracy Now!

Special guests Angela Davis, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Michael Stipe and more came together to celebrate 30 years of Democracy Now! at a sold out Riverside Church event in NYC on March 23, 2026.

Recent News

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Top