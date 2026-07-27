The U.S. has paused bombing Iran for a third straight night after senior Trump administration officials reportedly warned the president about dwindling munitions stockpiles. In response, Iran said it would pause retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases across the Middle East. Over the weekend, the Pentagon updated its official war casualty database, adding more than 140 wounded service members. The new figures show that 18 U.S. troops have been killed and 624 wounded since the U.S. launched its war against Iran back in February. The Pentagon is separating the casualty figures: Deaths and injuries after the ceasefire ended on July 7 are listed in a separate database labeled generically as “overseas operations casualties.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, saying one sailor was killed and another injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia ⁠of passing on to Iran its satellite observations in the Middle East, allowing Iran to launch attacks across the region. This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the White House Tuesday for the first time since the U.S. and Israel started bombing Iran in February.

Despite the lull in fighting, Britain said its armed forces were ready to defend itself after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the U.K. not to allow U.S. bombers to fly from U.K. bases. On Thursday, the IRGC claimed that the U.S. had flown bombing missions against Iran from Fairford Air Base in southwest England.