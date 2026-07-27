Maine Democrats Select Troy Jackson to Replace Graham Platner as U.S. Senate Candidate
In Maine, Democrats have selected Troy Jackson to replace Graham Platner as their U.S. Senate candidate at a convention on Saturday. Platner dropped out of his race after an ex-girlfriend accused him of rape. Jackson is a former logger and a former president of the Maine state Senate who will face Republican Senator Susan Collins, a five-term incumbent, in November. This is Jackson accepting his party’s nomination for Senate.
Troy Jackson: “We need someone with courage. We need a fighter. And we need a senator who remembers exactly who sent them to Washington, which is you. … Let’s unite this party. Let’s build the largest working-class movement Maine has ever seen, and let’s win this fight. I humbly ask for your vote. Thank you, and God bless.”
Troy Jackson was endorsed by the DSA, the Democratic Socialists of America, when he ran for governor.
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