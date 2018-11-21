Independent Global News
Wednesday,
November 21, 2018
Tuesday,
November 20, 2018
Monday,
November 19, 2018
Friday,
November 16, 2018
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Nov 21, 2018
Trump Chooses “Relationship with Saudi Arabia” over Accountability for Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder
Story
Nov 21, 2018
Did Israel Kill Yasser Arafat? Stunning Investigation Exposes Israel’s Secretive Assassination Program
Story
Nov 21, 2018
Costs of War: 17 Years After 9/11, Nearly Half a Million People Have Died in Global “War on Terror”
Story
Nov 20, 2018
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s “Asylum Ban,” Saying President Can’t Rewrite Immigration Laws
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Nov 19, 2018
Renowned Filipino Journalist Maria Ressa Speaks Out Against Duterte: Media Must Fight Gov’t Impunity
Web Exclusive
Nov 14, 2018
Fernando Garcia: The Militarization of the U.S. Border Will Spread If We Don’t Fight Back
Web Exclusive
Nov 14, 2018
Kathy Kelly: Trump Sides with Saudis & U.S. Defense Contractors While Yemeni Children Face Famine
Web Exclusive
Nov 09, 2018
Newly Elected Native Congresswoman Deb Haaland on Climate Change and Suppression of Native Votes
Browse Web Exclusives
Wed, Nov 21, 2018
Daily Show
Wed, Nov 21, 2018
Headlines
Trump Chooses “Relationship with Saudi Arabia” over Accountability for Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder
Did Israel Kill Yasser Arafat? Stunning Investigation Exposes Israel’s Secretive Assassination Program
Costs of War: 17 Years After 9/11, Nearly Half a Million People Have Died in Global “War on Terror”
Recent Shows
Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s “Asylum Ban,” Saying President Can’t Rewrite Immigration Laws
New American Nazis: Inside the White Supremacist Movement That Fueled Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting
How America’s Perpetual Warfare Abroad Is Fueling an Increase in White Supremacist Violence in U.S.
Monday, November 19, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Meet the Prisoners Being Paid $1 an Hour to Battle the Deadly Climate-Fueled Fires of California
Filipino Reporter Maria Ressa on Duterte’s Targeting of the Press & How Facebook Aids Authoritarians
Friday, November 16, 2018
Full Show
Headlines
Exclusive: WikiLeaks Lawyer Warns U.S. Charges Against Assange Endanger Press Freedom Worldwide
NYT
Investigation: How Facebook Used a Republican Firm to Attack Critics & Spread Disinformation
Color of Change: Facebook Retaliated Against Protests by Pushing Anti-Semitic, Anti-Black Narratives
As Camp Fire Death Toll Rises, Meet the Prisoners Making $1 an Hour to Fight California’s Wildfires
Show Archive
Most popular
1
A New Form of Slavery? Meet Incarcerated Firefighters Battling California’s Wildfires for $1 an Hour
2
$1 an Hour to Fight Largest Fire in CA History: Are Prison Firefighting Programs Slave Labor?
3
As Jeff Bezos Earns $191K Per Minute, Why Are NY & VA Giving Amazon $3 Billion in Corporate Welfare?
4
Amika Mota Fought Fires as a Prisoner for 53 Cents/Hour. Now Free, She Can’t Work as a Firefighter
