Tuesday,
June 26, 2018
Monday,
June 25, 2018
Friday,
June 22, 2018
Thursday,
June 21, 2018
Jun 26, 2018
“Things That Make White People Uncomfortable”: NFL’s Michael Bennett on Kneeling for Racial Justice
Jun 26, 2018
Michael Bennett on Concussions & Brain Injuries in
NFL
: “Fans Need to Stop Dehumanizing Players”
Jun 26, 2018
Psychologist: Separating Children at the Border Creates Trauma Passed Down Through Generations
Jun 26, 2018
Web Bonus: Psychologist Dana Sinopoli Warns Migrant Children Face “Systematic Traumatization”
Jun 26, 2018
Web Bonus: Psychologist Dana Sinopoli Warns Migrant Children Face “Systematic Traumatization”
Jun 19, 2018
Extended Conversation with Nicaraguan Government Minister Paul Oquist on Escalating Crisis
Jun 15, 2018
U.S. Withdrawal from Human Rights Council “Imminent” After U.N. Condemns Israel for Gaza Massacre
Jun 12, 2018
Rep. Ro Khanna: U.S. Must Stop Saudi-Led Attack on Yemeni Port City & Prevent Catastrophe
Tue, Jun 26, 2018
Tue, Jun 26, 2018
“Things That Make White People Uncomfortable”: NFL’s Michael Bennett on Kneeling for Racial Justice
Michael Bennett Speaks Out About Trauma of Growing Up Black in America & His “Emmett Till Moment”
Michael Bennett on Concussions & Brain Injuries in
NFL
: “Fans Need to Stop Dehumanizing Players”
Psychologist: Separating Children at the Border Creates Trauma Passed Down Through Generations
Monday, June 25, 2018
Undocumented Mother: Stop Separation of Migrant Children by Dropping Charges Against Their Parents
50 Years After MLK’s Poor People’s Campaign, 2,500+ Arrested Over 6 Weeks Calling for Moral Revival
“The King” Director Eugene Jarecki: Elvis Presley’s Rise and Fall Is a Metaphor for America Today
Friday, June 22, 2018
Immigrant Parents Search for Children Snatched by Gov’t at the Border, But Reunification Is Rare
Investigation: Substandard Medical Care in
ICE
Detention Is Killing Immigrants, Endangering Lives
ICE
Detention Is “Soul-Destroying”: Eritrean Immigrant Dies by Suicide During Deportation
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Trump Admin to Indefinitely Detain Migrant Families Together; No Plan to Reunite Separated Children
GEO
Group & Private Prisons Stand to Profit as Trump Pushes Indefinite Family Detention
Report from McAllen, Texas: No One Knows What Will Happen Now to Separated Migrant Children
Lawsuit Claims Detained Migrant Children Have Been Forcibly Injected with Powerful Psychiatric Drugs
Yemenis Accuse
UAE
Officers of Sexual Torture Inside Secret Prisons
1
Mass Graves of Immigrants Found in Texas, But State Says No Laws Were Broken
2
Sy Hersh: I Knew Richard Nixon Beat His Wife in 1974, But Did Not Report the Story
3
Lawsuit Claims Detained Migrant Children Have Been Forcibly Injected with Powerful Psychiatric Drugs
4
Meet the Migrant Child Detention Center Whistleblower Speaking Out Against Family Separations
