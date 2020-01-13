Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Wednesday,
January 15, 2020
Tuesday,
January 14, 2020
Monday,
January 13, 2020
Friday,
January 10, 2020
Show Archive
Top Stories
Story
Jan 15, 2020
Phyllis Bennis on Dem Debate: Support for Combat Troop Withdrawal Is Not Enough to Stop Endless Wars
Story
Jan 15, 2020
Sanders and Warren Openly Spar as Some Progressives Fear Fighting Could Help Centrist Democrats
Story
Jan 15, 2020
In First All-White Democratic Debate,
CNN
Didn’t Ask a Single Question About Immigration
Story
Jan 15, 2020
A Modest Improvement or a Deal to Be Rejected? Warren & Sanders Debate New
NAFTA
Rewrite
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Jan 13, 2020
Women Protest Against Accused Rapists Harvey Weinstein & President Trump
Web Exclusive
Jan 09, 2020
“Modern-Day Slavery”: China Is Forcing Muslims into Forced Labor, Prison & Indoctrination Camps
Web Exclusive
Jan 09, 2020
“A Translation Crisis at the Border”: U.S. Immigration Courts Are Failing Mayan-Language Speakers
Web Exclusive
Jan 07, 2020
Facebook Is a Crime Scene: “The Great Hack” Documentary Details Big Data’s Threat to Democracy
Browse Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Donate
Independent Global News
About
Daily Digest
Events
Stations
Español
Donate
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Menu
Menu
Home
Daily Shows
Web Exclusives
Topics
Columns
Editions
English
Español
Follow
Daily Digest
RSS & Podcasts
iPhone App
Democracy Now!
About
Events
Contact
Stations
Get Involved
Education
Jobs
Hot Topics
Iran
Iraq
Impeachment
Climate Crisis
Immigration
2020 Election
Freedom of the Press
Bolivia
Chile
Whistleblowers
0
Shares
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Mon, Jan 13, 2020
Daily Show
Mon, Jan 13, 2020
Headlines
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“A System Failure”: Iran Admits to Downing Airplane, Sparking Renewed Anti-Government Protests
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“America Exists Today to Make War”: Lawrence Wilkerson on Endless War & American Empire
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
“Stop the Money Pipeline”: 150 Arrested at Protests Exposing Wall Street’s Link to Climate Crisis
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate
Listen
Media Options
Listen
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Independent news needs your support
Donate
This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today.
Donate.
Recent Shows
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Phyllis Bennis on Dem Debate: Support for Combat Troop Withdrawal Is Not Enough to Stop Endless Wars
Sanders and Warren Openly Spar as Some Progressives Fear Fighting Could Help Centrist Democrats
In First All-White Democratic Debate,
CNN
Didn’t Ask a Single Question About Immigration
A Modest Improvement or a Deal to Be Rejected? Warren & Sanders Debate New
NAFTA
Rewrite
Democrats Debate Wealth Tax, Free Public College & Student Debt Relief as Part of New Economic Plan
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
GOP
Debate on Impeachment Witnesses Intensifies as Pelosi Prepares to Send Articles to Senate
Moms 4 Housing: Meet the Oakland Mothers Facing Eviction After Two Months Occupying Vacant House
“Morir Soñando”: Martín Espada Reads Poem About Luis Garden Acosta, Young Lord & Community Activist
“Floaters”: Martín Espada Pays Tribute to Salvadoran Father & Daughter Who Drowned at U.S. Border
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Monday, January 13, 2020
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
“A System Failure”: Iran Admits to Downing Airplane, Sparking Renewed Anti-Government Protests
“America Exists Today to Make War”: Lawrence Wilkerson on Endless War & American Empire
“Stop the Money Pipeline”: 150 Arrested at Protests Exposing Wall Street’s Link to Climate Crisis
Media Options
Download Video
Download Audio
Get DVD
Other Formats
Show Archive
Independent news needs your support
Donate
Most popular
1
Meet Brittany Kaiser, Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower Releasing Troves of New Files from Data Firm
2
“Stop the Money Pipeline”: 150 Arrested at Protests Exposing Wall Street’s Link to Climate Crisis
3
Remembering the 1968 Orangeburg Massacre When Police Shot Dead Three Unarmed Black Students
4
Women Protest Against Accused Rapists Harvey Weinstein & President Trump
Non-commercial news needs your support
We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation
Media Options