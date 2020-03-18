Independent Global News
Top Stories
Story
Mar 19, 2020
“Coronavirus Capitalism”: Naomi Klein’s Case for Transformative Change Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Story
Mar 19, 2020
Joseph Stiglitz: Trump’s “Trickle-Down” Economic Plans Are Not Enough to Meet Coronavirus Challenge
Story
Mar 19, 2020
Trump Continues Calling the Coronavirus “Chinese” Despite Reports of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
Story
Mar 18, 2020
“It’s Inadequate”: Rep. Ro Khanna Says White House Stimulus Plan Helps Big Business, Not Workers
Web Exclusives
Web Exclusive
Mar 13, 2020
Meet the 17-Year-Old Behind a Website Tracking Coronavirus Cases That Is Now a Vital Global Resource
Web Exclusive
Mar 10, 2020
War Contractor Erik Prince Has Close Ties to White House & Report Reveals His Dirty Tricks for Trump
Web Exclusive
Mar 06, 2020
Justice Denied: 50 Years of Supreme Court Rulings That Gutted Civil Rights, Voting Rights & Expanded Inequality
Web Exclusive
Mar 05, 2020
Joe Biden’s History of Selling the Iraq Invasion, Expanding Prisons & Pulling Democrats to the Right
Browse Web Exclusives
“It’s Inadequate”: Rep. Ro Khanna Says White House Stimulus Plan Helps Big Business, Not Workers
Delay or Hold Primaries: Can the 2020 Election Be Safeguarded Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic?
Facing Mass Layoffs, Restaurant Workers Living “Tip to Mouth” Demand Living Wage & Paid Sick Leave
Thursday, March 19, 2020
“Coronavirus Capitalism”: Naomi Klein’s Case for Transformative Change Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Joseph Stiglitz: Trump’s “Trickle-Down” Economic Plans Are Not Enough to Meet Coronavirus Challenge
Trump Continues Calling the Coronavirus “Chinese” Despite Reports of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
“It’s Inadequate”: Rep. Ro Khanna Says White House Stimulus Plan Helps Big Business, Not Workers
Delay or Hold Primaries: Can the 2020 Election Be Safeguarded Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic?
Facing Mass Layoffs, Restaurant Workers Living “Tip to Mouth” Demand Living Wage & Paid Sick Leave
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Spain Locks Down & Nationalizes Private Healthcare as Coronavirus Deaths Double & Cases Skyrocket
Inside Prison Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Incarcerated Journalist Says Millions Behind Bars at Risk
Meet 17-Year-Old Avi Schiffmann Who Runs Coronavirus Tracking Website Used by 40+ Million Globally
1
Meet the 17-Year-Old Behind a Website Tracking Coronavirus Cases That Is Now a Vital Global Resource
2
Sen. Lamar Alexander Blocks Quick Passage of Paid Sick Leave Bill
3
Meet 17-Year-Old Avi Schiffmann Who Runs Coronavirus Tracking Website Used by 40+ Million Globally
4
Spain Locks Down & Nationalizes Private Healthcare as Coronavirus Deaths Double & Cases Skyrocket
