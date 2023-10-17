You turn to Democracy Now! for voices you won’t hear anywhere else. We turn to you for your support of our independent journalism. Please help us continue to break the sound barrier by donating today.

You turn to Democracy Now! for voices you won’t hear anywhere else. We turn to you for support of our independent journalism. Please help us continue to break the sound barrier by donating today.

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.