The United States Senate has approved a sweeping package of tax breaks for the wealthy and deep cuts to social programs including Medicaid and food assistance. On Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to deliver a major legislative victory to President Trump.

Vice President JD Vance: “On this vote, the yeas are 50, the nays are 50. The Senate being evenly divided, the vice president votes in the affirmative. The bill, as amended, is passed.”

Three Republicans broke ranks to join all Democrats and independent senators in voting no: Senators Thom Tillis, Rand Paul and Susan Collins. The legislation passed after a compromise was worked out with Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska despite her concerns it slashes social safety net programs. The Senate reconciliation bill also includes a historic increase in funds to ramp up Trump’s mass deportation efforts, deregulates AI and cryptocurrency industries, ends subsidies for renewable energy and even imposes new taxes on solar and wind farms. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned of political consequences to Tuesday’s vote.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: “Today’s vote will haunt our Republican colleagues for years to come as the American people see the damage that is done, as hospitals close, as people are laid off, as costs go up, as the debt increases.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the Senate bill will add $3.3 trillion to the national debt over a decade. House members are rushing to return to the Capitol to vote on the Senate-approved version of the bill ahead of a Trump-imposed July 4 deadline. We’ll have more on this story after headlines.