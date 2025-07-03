Palestinians say at least 33 people have been slaughtered today as they queued for aid at militarized aid distribution sites run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The reportedly unprovoked killings came as the Associated Press published recent video showing U.S. contractors at GHF sites firing live ammunition and stun grenades at starving Palestinians as they scrambled for food. The AP says it received the footage from two U.S. contractors who wished to remain anonymous in order to blow the whistle on abuses. The contractors report security staffers were often unqualified, unvetted, heavily armed and seemed to have an open license to do whatever they wished. In this clip published by AP, contractors erupt in cheers as shots ring out.

Julia Frankel: “At that moment, bursts of gunfire erupt close by, at least 15 shots.”

U.S. contractor 1: “I think you hit one.”

U.S. contractor 2: “Hell, yeah, boy!”

This week, 170 charities and aid groups, including Oxfam, Save the Children and Amnesty International, signed a joint statement calling for an end to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, citing its “blatant disregard for international humanitarian law.” Meanwhile, Hamas says it’s studying a ceasefire proposal that President Trump has called a “final” offer.