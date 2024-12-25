Hi there,

I believe that people who are concerned about the climate catastrophe, economic and racial justice and war and peace, are not a fringe minority, not even a silent majority, but the silenced majority—silenced by the corporate media. That's why we have to take the media back—especially now. But we can't do it without your support. Thanks to a group of generous donors, all donations made today will be DOUBLED, which means your $15 gift is worth $30. With your contribution, we can continue to go to where the silence is, to bring you the voices of the silenced majority. Every dollar makes a difference. Thank you so much!

Democracy Now!
Amy Goodman

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Donate
Independent Global News
Wed, Dec 25, 2024
A Tribute to Blacklisted Lyricist Yip Harburg: The Man Who Put the Rainbow in The Wizard of Oz
Now Playing
Watch
Transcript
Listen
Media Options
Listen

This is viewer supported news. Please do your part today. Donate.

Recent Shows

Friday, December 27, 2024
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Full Show
Headlines
Media Options
Show Archive

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.
Make a donation