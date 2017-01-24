On Monday, Trump also reinstated the controversial "global gag rule," a Reagan-era policy that bans U.S. funding for any international healthcare organizations that perform abortions, advocate for the legalization of abortion or even provide information about abortions. This is White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer: "The president, it’s no secret, has made himself—made it very clear that he’s a pro-life president. He wants to stand up for all Americans, including the unborn. And I think the reinstatement of this policy is not just something that echoes that value, but respects taxpayer funding, as well, and ensures that we’re standing up not just for life, for life of the unborn, but for also taxpayer funds that are being spent overseas to perform an action that is contrary to the values of this president, and, I think, continue to further illustrate, not just to the folks here in this country, but around the world, of what a value we place on life."

Trump signed the global gag rule only two days after millions of people poured into the streets of Washington, D.C., and cities around the world for the historic Women’s March on Washington. We’ll have more on the global gag rule later in the broadcast.