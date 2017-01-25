Shailene Woodley on Malia Obama's Presence at Sundance Standing Rock Solidarity Event Against DAPL

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: Do you think President Obama could have done more to stop this from happening, done it earlier and been more forceful in really stopping the pipeline from moving forward?

SHAILENE WOODLEY: It’s hard to say. You know, as a citizen, of course, I would say that. But I’m not—I’m not in the White House. I don’t know what obstacles that man was up against. I don’t know what resistance he was up against. And so, obviously, again, as a citizen, I would love to say, yes, I wish he had stopped this in 2014, when it was originally proposed to the tribe and when the Army Corps of Engineers originally ignored the tribes—actually, you know, according to law, they were meant to meet with the tribe multiple times, and that didn’t happen. So, in 2014, I wish Obama had done something, but I don’t know, actually, that he could have. So, it’s kind of a—it’s hearsay for me.

AMY GOODMAN: Were you surprised to see Malia Obama yesterday at the protest?

SHAILENE WOODLEY: It was amazing to see Malia. I saw her last night when we did the event with Chairman Dave Archambault. And it was incredible to see her there. Also—

AMY GOODMAN: President Obama’s daughter.

SHAILENE WOODLEY: President Obama’s daughter. Also, to witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who’s willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn’t participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children.

