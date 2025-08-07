Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is convening his security cabinet today to consider plans for the Israeli military to fully take over Gaza.

But there is growing push back internationally and inside Israel. One top U.N. official said Israel’s plans would have “catastrophic consequences.” On Wednesday, Israeli protesters rallied near the Gaza border. This is Alon-Lee Green of the group Standing Together.

Alon-Lee Green: “This plan to occupy the entire Gaza Strip has only one meaning, and this meaning is the death of the hostages, the death of the Palestinians and, yes, also the death of the Israeli soldiers. If they send our soldiers to kill and get killed, the only meaning is just more death.”

Earlier today, families of Israeli hostages launched a protest flotilla toward the maritime border with the Gaza Strip, calling for an end to war and the release of their loved ones.