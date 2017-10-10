Judge Denies Bail to Whistleblower Reality Winner, Citing Her Admiration for Snowden and Assange

Last Thursday, a federal judge denied a second request for bail from Reality Winner, the former National Security Agency contractor who is accused of violating the Espionage Act. Winner allegedly passed a top-secret document to The Intercept that claimed Russian military intelligence conducted a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software company just days before the 2016 election. Federal Judge Brian Epps of Augusta, Georgia, said his decision to deny bail was based in part on social media comments by Winner that she “admires Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.”