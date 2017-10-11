A shocking new investigation by The New Yorker has revealed a slew of new rape and sexual assault allegations against disgraced and now-fired movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who had been one of the most powerful men in Hollywood for decades. Weinstein has also been a major Democratic donor.

The New Yorker reports three women say Harvey Weinstein raped them, while more say Weinstein masturbated in front of them or forcibly touched them without their consent. Among the accusers is former aspiring actress Lucia Evans, who says she had just finished her junior year at Middlebury College when she was invited to a daytime meeting with Weinstein at the Miramax office. She said he pushed her head down and “forced me to perform oral sex on him. I said, over and over, 'I don't want to do this, stop, don’t.’ … I tried to get away. … He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.”

Another woman, who was not named, says Weinstein forced himself on her during a meeting and raped her while she repeatedly said no. Like others in the article, she says she did not report the alleged rape and forced herself to continue to have professional contact with Weinstein because “I was in a vulnerable position and I needed my job. It just increases the shame and the guilt.”

The article also reveals audio from a 2015 NYPD sting operation, in which Weinstein confesses to groping Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. The recording starts with Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein: “I’m telling you right now, get in here.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “What do we have to do here?”

Harvey Weinstein: “Nothing. I’m going to take a shower. You sit there and have a drink. Water.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “I don’t drink.”

Harvey Weinstein: “Then have a glass of water.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “Can I stay on the bar?”

Harvey Weinstein: “No. You must come here now.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “No.”

Harvey Weinstein: “Please?”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “No, I don’t want to.”

Harvey Weinstein: “I’m not doing anything with you, I promise.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “I know, I don’t want to.”

Harvey Weinstein: “Now you’re embarrassing me.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “I’m sorry, I cannot.”

Harvey Weinstein: “No, come in here.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “No, yesterday was kind of aggressive for me.”

Harvey Weinstein: “I know. It”—

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “I need to know a person to be touched.”

Harvey Weinstein: “I won’t do a thing. If you embarrass me in this hotel where I’m staying”—

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “I’m not embarrassing you.”

Harvey Weinstein: “Just walk”—

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “It’s just that I don’t feel comfortable.”

Harvey Weinstein: “Honey, don’t have a fight with me in the hallway.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “It’s not nothing. It’s”—

Harvey Weinstein: “Please, I’m not going to do anything. I swear on my children. Please come in. On everything. I’m a famous guy.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “I’m feeling very uncomfortable right now.”

Harvey Weinstein: “Please come in. And one minute. And if you want to leave when the guy comes with my jacket, you can go.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “Why yesterday you touched my breast?”

Harvey Weinstein: “Oh, please. I’m sorry. Just come on in. I’m used to that.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “You’re used to that?”

Harvey Weinstein: “Yes, come in.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez: “No, but I’m not used to that.”

The New Yorker article also reports 16 current or former employees of Weinstein’s companies say they personally knew about Weinstein’s assaults or harassment.

Meanwhile, a slew of Hollywood’s most high-profile actresses have told The New York Times they too experienced Weinstein’s harassment. Among them: Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan and “Pulp Fiction” star Rosanna Arquette. Paltrow said, “We’re at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over. This way of treating women ends now.”

Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, a well-known fashion designer, says she’s ending their 10-year marriage.

On Tuesday, former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton both condemned Weinstein, who has been a major Democratic donor. In a statement, Obama said he and Michelle have been “disgusted” by the reports, and said, “Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.”