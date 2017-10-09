The president’s spat with Sen. Corker came as Trump repeated threats of war against North Korea throughout the weekend, tweeting, “Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid hasn’t worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of U.S. negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!” In brief comments to reporters Saturday, Trump was asked to clarify that remark—as well as a cryptic comment he made last week during a meeting with top generals in which he warned about about the “calm before the storm.”

Reporter: “Can you clarify your 'calm before the storm' comment?”

President Donald Trump: “Nothing—nothing to clarify.”

Reporter: “What is the 'one thing' that will work regarding North Korea?”

President Donald Trump: “Well, you’ll figure that out pretty soon.”

Trump's threats came as North Korea's central news agency accused the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency of plotting unsuccessfully to assassinate leader Kim Jong-un last May.