An eighth woman has come forward to accuse former President George H.W. Bush of groping her. In a Democracy Now! exclusive, a former flight attendant told us that in the early 1990s, soon after Bush’s presidential term ended, she was working in first class when the former president “grabbed my arm, complimenting me on my tan and how pretty I looked … and would not let go of my arm, and pulled me close to his seat and put his arm around below my waist, the butt area. He was sitting. I was standing, trying to work. … I couldn’t get away. … The captain was not happy! [The president] didn’t let go until the captain announced we missed our takeoff spot. [The captain] was looking at me with the door open. That is how he knew I wasn’t seated for takeoff, because [the president] wouldn’t let go of my arm, and they can’t take off until we are all seated.” Those the words of a former flight attendant—now another woman coming forward to accuse former president George H.W. Bush of groping her. She says Bush was sitting next to his wife, Barbara. This comes after Broadway actress Megan Elizabeth Lewis said Tuesday that George H.W. Bush grabbed her buttocks after he asked her to take a photo with him in 2009 at one of her performances in Houston.