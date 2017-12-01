In Alabama, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore blamed the LGBT community, liberals and socialists for undermining his campaign, after multiple women said he sexually harassed or assaulted them as teenagers—one of them just 14 years old. Moore was speaking from the pulpit at a campaign event in a church in the town of Theodore Wednesday night.

Roy Moore: “They’re liberals. They don’t want conservative values. They’re the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, who want to change our culture. They’re socialists who want to change our way of life. Putting man above God, and that government is our God.”

After late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel sent a comedian to Moore’s event, Moore tweeted to Kimmel, “If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man.” Kimmel responded, “Sounds great Roy–let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there!” After Moore offered to save a pew for Kimmel, the comedian replied, “OK Roy, but I’m leaving my daughters at home!” Meanwhile, the White House said Thursday that President Trump will hold a rally in the Florida panhandle next week—four days ahead of Alabama’s special election. Pensacola is just 20 miles from the Alabama border, and it’s in the same media market as Mobile. A recent poll conducted by a Trump-aligned political research group claims Roy Moore is in a neck-and-neck race with Democrat Doug Jones.