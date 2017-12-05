The Republican National Committee has recommitted money and resources to Alabama’s special election on December 12, after President Trump tweeted his support for Senate candidate Roy Moore. At least nine women have accused Moore of sexually harassing or assaulting them when they were teenagers—one as young as 14. Despite the charges, Trump tweeted Monday, “Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!” The Republican Party’s support came as a woman in Florida produced evidence she says proves Moore lied during a campaign rally last month, when he said he did not know any of his women accusers. Registered Republican Debbie Wesson Gibson says she had a consensual relationship with Moore when she was 17 and he was 34. In an interview, Gibson showed The Washington Post a handwritten note she says Moore handed her at her high school graduation in 1981.

Roy Moore: “Let me state once again, I do not know any of these women, did not date any of these women, have not engaged in any sexual misconduct with anyone.”

Debbie Wesson Gibson: “I felt like this was the first thing that I’ve seen that I know personally for a fact to be a lie from his mouth. And he’s spewing the lie from the pulpit of a church.”

Roy Moore: “It’s simply dirty politics.”

Debbie Wesson Gibson: “He did not perpetrate sexual misconduct toward me, nor have I ever claimed that, but I now know for sure that he is a liar.”

The Moore campaign said Trump told Moore in a phone call from Air Force One on Monday, “Go get ’em Roy.”