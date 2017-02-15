Modal close

Dear Democracy Now! visitor,

You turn to Democracy Now! for ad-free news you can trust. Maybe you come for our daily headlines. Maybe you come for in-depth stories that expose government and corporate abuses of power. Democracy Now! brings you crucial reporting from the front lines of protests around the country like the standoff at Standing Rock, as well threats to education, refugee and immigrant rights, the environment and LGBTQ equality. We produce our daily news hour at a fraction of the budget of a commercial news operation—all without ads, government funding or corporate sponsorship. How is this possible? Only with your support. Democracy Now! celebrates our 21st anniversary this week, and our daily global independent news hour is more important now than ever before. If you and every visitor to our website this month gave just $7, it would cover our basic operating costs for the year. Pretty exciting, right? So, if you've been waiting to make your contribution to Democracy Now!, today is your day. Please do your part. It takes just a couple of minutes to make sure that Democracy Now! is there for you and everybody else for years to come.

Non-commercial news needs your support.

We rely on contributions from you, our viewers and listeners to do our work. If you visit us daily or weekly or even just once a month, now is a great time to make your monthly contribution.

Please do your part today.

Your donation
Independent Global News
Hot Topics

Rep. Lieu: The White House Lying & Stifling Dissent on Yemen Raid is Step Toward Authoritarianism

StoryFebruary 15, 2017
Watch iconWatch Full Show
Guests
Ted Lieu

Democratic congressmember from California. He’s a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Trump’s White House has warned journalists and lawmakers against criticizing a botched raid by U.S. commandos on a Yemeni village last month that left 25 civilians and one U.S. soldier dead. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism reports the January 28 assault killed nine children under the age of 13, with five other children wounded. William "Ryan" Owens, a veteran member of SEAL Team 6, also died during the raid. The White House continues to claim the raid was a success. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has said that anyone who criticizes the raid should apologize to Owens’s family. For more, we speak with California Democratic Congressmember Ted Lieu.

TRANSCRIPT
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: I want to also ask you about Yemen, Congressman. The White House has warned journalists and lawmakers against criticizing a botched raid by U.S. commandos on a Yemeni village last month that left 25 civilians and one U.S. soldier dead, a Navy SEAL. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism reports the January 28th assault killed nine children under the age of 13, with five other children wounded. Among those critical of the raid was Arizona Republican Senator John McCain.

SEN. JOHN McCAIN: When you lose a $75 million airplane, and, more importantly, American lives are—a life is lost, and wounded, I don’t believe that you can call it a success.

AMY GOODMAN: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer lashed out at Senator McCain and at journalists for criticizing President Trump’s decision to order the raid.

PRESS SECRETARY SEAN SPICER: It’s absolutely a success. And I think anyone who would suggest it’s not a success does disservice to the life of Chief Ryan Owens. He fought knowing what was at stake in that mission. And anybody who would suggest otherwise doesn’t fully appreciate how successful that mission was, what the information that they were able to retrieve was and how that will help prevent future terrorist attacks.

KRISTEN WELKER: But even Senator John McCain—

PRESS SECRETARY SEAN SPICER: I understand that. I think my statement is very clear on that, Kristen. I think anybody who undermines the success of that rage [sic] owes an apology and a disservice to the life of Chief Owens.

AMY GOODMAN: Spicer’s comments came as the United Nations appealed for $2.1 billion in emergency aid for Yemen. The U.N. warns 12 million people face the threat of famine, brought on by the U.S.-supported, Saudi-led war and naval blockade. Congressman Ted Lieu, you have requested a Pentagon briefing on the raid. Do you call it a spectacular success, as the White House has?

REP. TED LIEU: Having served on active duty, I am deeply offended by the comments coming from the White House by a president that has never served in the military and is now attacking people simply because people are raising issues about a military raid. What makes the American military so great is we learn from our mistakes. And what we want to do is learn what happened, not stifle dissent. And that’s why I’ve concluded Donald Trump is a danger to the republic. He is stifling dissent. He is attacking institutions of democracy, such as the free press, such as the judiciary. This is what leads us down to road to authoritarianism.

And specifically in Yemen, his White House press secretary said that it was a success by all standards. That is simply a lie. We lost a $75 million plane. We lost an American hero. Nine children were killed. That is not a success by all standards. We need to find out more about what happened with this raid. And we do know that the Reuters news agency reported that Donald Trump ordered the raid without adequate intelligence and without adequate ground support or adequate backup preparations. We need to find out what happened, not have dissent stifled.

AMY GOODMAN: And the comment that anyone who questions this raid in any way has to apologize to the Owens family, because—because he died there, and that it is unpatriotic to do so?

REP. TED LIEU: Chief Owens is an American hero. And I believe one of the best ways to honor Chief Owens is to find out what happened in the raid and how the U.S. military can do better. That’s how the United States military has always operated. That’s how we should continue to operate. We need to learn, not to stifle dissent.

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License. Please attribute legal copies of this work to democracynow.org. Some of the work(s) that this program incorporates, however, may be separately licensed. For further information or additional permissions, contact us.
Next story from this daily show

Rep. Ted Lieu to Introduce Bill Requiring a Psychiatrist in White House

NEXTRep. Ted Lieu to Introduce Bill Requiring a Psychiatrist in White House
Related
S5 trump on raid
StoryFeb 03, 2017

Yemen: Jeremy Scahill & Advocates Question "Success" of Trump Raid That Killed 24 Civilians

Speaking Events
Newsletter
Daily News Digest

Our Daily Digest brings Democracy Now! to your inbox each morning.

Recent News
Headlines for February 15
DN! In The News
Dn in the news

PBS MetroFocus: Amy Goodman & Betsy West vs. Ken Kurson, Editor of the Observer, Jared Kushner's Old Publication

Non-commercial news needs your support

We rely on contributions from our viewers and listeners to do our work.
Please do your part today.

Make a donation