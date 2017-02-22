President Trump has spoken out against anti-Semitism after widespread criticism over his failure to condemn the waves of bomb threats against Jewish community centers and other attacks against the Jewish community since his inauguration. On Tuesday, Trump called anti-Semitism "horrible" and "painful" at the end of his tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump: "The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil."

Trump’s comments came as several Jewish community centers, or JCCs, were temporarily evacuated Monday after receiving bomb threats. In total, 69 threats have been reported against 54 JCCs since inauguration. Many are calling Trump’s comments "too little, too late." In a statement, the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect said, "The President’s sudden acknowledgement is a Band-Aid on the cancer of Antisemitism that has infected his own Administration." Meanwhile, a Muslim-led fundraiser has raised online more than $50,000 to help repair the Jewish cemetery in University City, Missouri, where the gravesites of more than 100 Jews were vandalized over the weekend. We’ll have more on Trump’s comments with the director of the Anne Frank Center, as well as Mark Potok of the Southern Poverty Law Center, later in the broadcast.