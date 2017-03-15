White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday President Trump is "extremely confident" the Justice Department will find evidence to back up his unsubstantiated claims that President Obama tapped Trump’s phones during the 2016 election.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer: "He feels very confident that what will ultimately come of this will vindicate him."

Spicer’s comments came only one day after he tried to back away from the claims, saying Trump did not Iiterally mean wiretapping and that Trump did not mean it was ordered by President Obama directly.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer: "The president used the word 'wiretapped' in quotes to mean, broadly, surveillance and other activities during that. And that is again something—it is interesting how many news outlets reported that this activity was taking place during the 2016 election cycle and now are wondering where the proof is. It is many of the same outlets in this room that talked about the activities that were going on back then."

Spicer’s claim directly contradicts a March 4 tweet by the president in which the wiretap claim is made without quotation marks. The tweet read, "How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!" The deadline has now been extended for the Justice Department to turn over evidence supporting Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations Obama wiretapped him to the House Intelligence Committee. The Justice Department failed to meet the first deadline. South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has also demanded the FBI hand over any evidence about the alleged wiretap to the Senate Judiciary Committee, saying Tuesday, if the agency doesn’t respond to his letter, "they’re about to screw up big time."