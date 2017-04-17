Vice President Mike Pence has made an unannounced visit to the Demilitarized Zone separating South and North Korea, following North Korea’s attempted missile launch and a massive military parade celebrating the birthday of the country’s founder on Saturday.

Speaking at the border, Vice President Pence warned that the U.S. would consider a military response to North Korea, and said the recent U.S. strikes in Syria and Afghanistan show the "strength" of President Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence: "Since 1992, the United States and our allies have stood together for a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. We hope to achieve this objective through peaceful means. But all options are on the table. Just in the past two weeks, the world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan. North Korea would do well not to test his resolve or the strength of the armed forces of the United States in this region."

Pence’s visit comes at a time when tension between the United States and North Korea is quickly ratcheting up. A U.S. armada, including an aircraft carrier and multiple warships, has been deployed to the Korean Peninsula. Last week, NBC News reported the Trump administration is prepared to launch a preemptive attack on North Korea if it proceeds toward a nuclear weapons test. Hours before Pence arrived in South Korea, North Korea attempted to test launch a new ballistic missile, but the test failed as the missile blew up almost immediately.

It is unclear if the U.S. had any role in the missile’s failure. The New York Times reports the U.S. has a covert program to sabotage North Korea’s missile program using cyber and electronic strikes. North Korea is vowing to retaliate against U.S. military aggression. This is the state-run television station reading a statement by the North Korean army.