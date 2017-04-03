NBC News is reporting the Senate Intelligence Committee has rejected former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s request for immunity in exchange for testimony in the ongoing investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election. On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the White House wants Flynn to testify.

Reporter: "So does the president think that Mike Flynn is guilty of a crime?"

Press Secreary Sean Spicer: "I think Mike—he believes that—that Mike Flynn should go testify. He thinks that he should go up there and do what he has to do to get the story out."

Reporter: "With or without immunity?"

Press Secretary Sean Spicer: "Well, I mean, that’s up to him and his lawyer to decide. I’m not going to give Mike—Mike Flynn or anyone else legal advice from the podium. But I will tell you that the president’s view is, he should go up there, he

should testify."

A similar investigation by the House Intelligence Committee remains stalled, as the ranking Democrat on the committee, California Congressmember Adam Schiff, accused committee Chair Devin Nunes of attempting to distract the public from the ongoing investigation. On Friday, Schiff viewed the classified intelligence documents that were secretly shown to Nunes on the grounds of the White House by two White House officials in March, only one day before Nunes traveled back to the White House to supposedly brief the president about the documents the president’s own staff had given him. Nunes, who was a member of Trump’s transition team, say the documents indicated Trump or his associates might have been "incidentally" swept up in surveillance carried out by American spy agencies as they conducted foreign surveillance.

After viewing the documents a full 10 days after Nunes viewed them, Schiff criticized Nunes for refusing to share them with the full committee. Nunes is facing increasing calls to recuse himself from the investigation or step down as chair entirely. On Friday, hundreds of protesters confronted him outside a speaking event in his home district of Fresno, California. Meanwhile, The New York Times reports Flynn failed to disclose payments from Russian-linked companies on one of two financial disclosure forms released Saturday by the White House.