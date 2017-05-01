Hundreds of thousands, if not more than a million, people poured into the streets around the world Saturday for a global People’s Climate March, which coincided with President Trump’s 100th day in office. As temperatures topped 90 degrees in Washington, D.C., tying the record for the hottest April 29 ever recorded in the capital, more than 200,000 people filled 20 blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue, marching for "climate, jobs and justice."

The protesters decried President Trump’s steps to roll back environmental regulations, appoint climate change deniers as the heads of government agencies, and defund and erase climate change programs and research, including the administration’s move Friday to scrub climate science pages from the EPA’s website.

Sister marches were held in hundreds of U.S. cities, from New York City, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Denver, to Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Demonstrations were also held worldwide, including in Japan, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, Germany, Greece, Brazil, Mexico and Costa Rica. We’ll spend the rest of the hour bringing you highlights from Democracy Now!'s live, 5-hour broadcast at the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C.