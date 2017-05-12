President Trump has once again changed his story about why he fired FBI Director James Comey, now admitting on NBC that he made the decision in part due to Comey’s probe of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump: "But regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey, knowing there was no good time to do it. And, in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself—I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

Trump’s comment directly contradicts numerous statements by White House aides in recent days, as well as Trump’s own claims that he had fired Comey over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton and her use of private email servers. According to The New York Times, Comey was fired just days after requesting more resources for his probe into the Russia and Trump connection. During the same NBC interview, Trump also called Comey a "show boat" and claimed the FBI was in turmoil under his watch.